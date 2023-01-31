The developer of a proposed 7-Eleven at Mile Marker 98.2 has scrapped plans for two access points on either side of U.S. 1 after receiving more pushback from residents and county planners.

A plan to build the convenience store with gas pumps continues to draw opposition from neighbors. The 4,872-square-foot 7-Eleven with 10 covered fuel pumps would replace the Anthony’s Ladies Apparel building.