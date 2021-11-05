Almost 80 miles of local roads in unincorporated Monroe County, with 8,303 residential units, are among the most vulnerable to street flooding in the next 25 years, and raising them will be expensive.
That’s according to a presentation that was given to the Monroe County Commission on Oct. 20 from consultants HDR Engineering on a plan to raise hundreds of miles of local roads vulnerable to future flooding, to the tune of $1.8 billion in the coming decades.
Emilio Corrales gave a slideshow presentation on the project, which is using the intermediate-high sea-level rise estimate from NOAA out to the year 2045. The project assessed 311 miles of roadways in unincorporated Monroe and assigned scores on how vulnerable and valuable the roads are.
Roads were first given a vulnerability score based on how much flooding they are expected to experience by 2045. That score made up half of the roads’ criticality scores, which factor in the number of residential units and whether or not the road has “critical facilities” such as police and fire stations or hospitals.
Based on the preliminary scoring, 78 miles of roads fell within the top quarter of criticality, Corrales said.
Sixty project areas have been identified with a criticality score of high, 55% of which are located in the Lower Keys, and another 40% in the Upper Keys. Not all project areas will be affected equally, Corrales said.
He used the example of the neighborhood on the oceanside of Ramrod Key. Under 2045 projections, every road was in the red for king tide flooding. Other areas, such as one on Big Coppitt Key, will start to see flooding at different times.
Some roads are projected to be prone to flooding in the next four years, others will not see it until 2035, the presentation showed.
One project area highlighted by Corrales was Stillwright Point, which as been hammered in recent years with extreme tidal flooding, 94 days of it in 2019. The Key Largo neighborhood is slated for the largest increase in roadway elevation under the project. The longest roadway project would be an 8.6-mile stretch on Stock Island. That project would cost $100 million by itself, Corrales said.
Of all the roadways in the unincorporated county area, 49% are projected to be vulnerable or critically vulnerable to flooding by 2045, accounting for sea-level rise and king tides. Those 152 miles of roads are home to 12,585 residential units. The $1.8 billion price tag would be to elevate all roads across that span.
Although the project only prognosticates out to 2045, Corrales hopes that the roads’ design will be such that they can be adjusted even more in the future for even more intense sea-level rise.
“There’s the question of, what’s going to happen after 2045? Well, if you have a good foundation that is resilient, there’s a possibility that you can just build up on that. You don’t have to start from scratch,” he said.
That will consist of roads with a limerock base and then asphalt pavement over it. Other aspects of the project will be signage and pavement markings, roadside ancillary features, erosion control, storm drain systems and traffic maintenance.
Regarding operation and maintenance costs for the project, Corrales said they are expected to increase throughout the years-long life of the project as sea levels continue going up.
Drainage systems in the Keys pose issues due to the porous nature of the substrate. Traditional gravity-dependent storm drain systems will not work. Instead, mechanical pump stations are a better option, according to the presentation. In some instances, these can be unpopular when installed in residential areas because of their poor aesthetics. Corrales said they can be disguised as bungalow-styles homes to make them blend in better. He showed an example of one in the Tampa area, but they currently carry a price tag of $4.8 million each.
Corrales said the proposed project areas and plans are by no means final. The project still has several more steps to go through, including conceptual analysis for the remaining roadway segments and cost estimates for those segments; policy and regulation analysis and public outreach. The final report is expected to be presented to the county commission by the spring of 2022.
By 2025, 28 project areas are expected to be impacted by king tide flooding. Adjusting those areas alone comes at a projected price of $742 million to the county. By 2030, another five project areas enter that threshold, and another $133 million would be needed to mitigate. More project areas will become flood-prone in the next 25 years.
Pouring money into raising Keys roadways could be something of a gamble for county and municipal leaders, since it assumes climate change, and by extension sea-level rise, can be brought under control in time to avert complete submersion low-lying coastal areas, such as the island chain.
The most recent, scathing report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the world economy is on a dangerous path, even with current pledges to cut greenhouse emissions. Because of a lag between the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and the Earth’s temperatures, the planet will continue to warm and seas will continue to rise for about 30 years, even if emissions were slashed today. Governments and corporations have made bits of progress toward a low-carbon emissions future, but scientists say much more is needed much faster.
Once the floor was opened to questions and comments from the commissioners, county Mayor Michelle Coldiron quipped “are you ready to change your mind about sitting up here?” to Commissioner Holly Raschein, who recently took over the Upper Keys district seat after the September death of Commissioner Mike Forster.
Commissioner Eddie Martinez was concerned that raising roads in some areas might help traffic flow unencumbered by water, but could also potentially push flood waters into people’s yards and homes.
“I see your roadway design, absolutely, that’s going to keep the road dry and that’s great,” he said. “But the public is the one who’s going to pay the price for their homes being now, more of the time, underwater, under stress. And a lot of these homes are ‘50s-, ‘60s-type structures where we don’t have the benefit of the galvanized rebar and stuff that can take the extended exposure to salinity. So we’re going to shorten the lives of the structures that are going to be constantly wet.”
Another representative from HDR responded that concerns about flooding private properties is on their radar and they will be coming back to the commission by January with suggestions for what to do with private property and empty lots.
Martinez, at past meetings, has been a vocal critic of the science being used to project sea-level rise. At the Oct. 20 meeting, he said he does not “completely agree” with NOAA projections, claiming that “real science doesn’t agree with it.”