Hardening the Florida Keys against climate change will carry a price tag of nearly $900 million for Monroe County, according to a study currently in the works by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
But the Florida Keys Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study no longer includes acquiring vulnerable private properties through eminent domain, as an earlier version of the plan did.
The total cost of the proposed project would be about $2.5 billion as of now, 65% of which would be covered by the federal government, leaving the remainder to be split between the county and municipalities. Rhonda Haag, the county’s chief resilience officer, said the funding source for the remaining 35% could come from any source other than the federal government. Resiliency projects within municipalities would be paid for by the cities, while projects in unincorporated areas will be covered by the county.
Haag said a multitude of funding sources could be tapped to help pay for the project, including requesting state funds set aside to assist with coastal resilience, utility fees or a variety of tax increases, among other revenue sources.
An earlier version of the plan designated a number of private properties that would be acquired through eminent domain by the government. It did not say which properties were to be acquired through this method, but the Monroe County Commission was opposed to forcing homeowners to sell. Haag said the county filed a waiver to remove the eminent domain provision from the plan, but before that waiver even went through, the corps removed it from the plan after discovering that it would be too expensive to acquire those homes rather than raise them. This is to do with the very high cost of housing in the Keys.
There were 95 homes in the earlier version of the plan deemed to be acquired by the government. Haag said none of these homes were unsavable from hurricanes and sea-level rise and that the county will hopefully have programs set up in coming years to help all buildings deemed at-risk to harden their infrastructure.
The study said that a total of 4,697 buildings in the Keys will have to be elevated, the majority of which are in Key West. Another 1,130 will require flood proofing and 48 “critical infrastructure” buildings, such as fire or police stations, will need work.
In addition to the building projects, the plan designated six stretches of U.S. 1 that are vulnerable to coastal damage. If approved and funded by Congress, the corps would help to elevate these stretches. Two of these segments are around mile markers 37 and 35, on Bahia Honda and West Summerland Key. One is on Long Key, two are near Fiesta Key and one is by Indian Key Fill.
The Keys are already feeling the effects of rising seas and intensified storms. Two neighborhoods in Key Largo regularly experience tidal flooding.
Some reports over the years have speculated that the Keys and other coastal areas of South Florida could be overtaken by water in a matter of decades if serious efforts are not made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and harden infrastructure.
The next step in implementing the plan will be for the county to submit a budget request for fiscal year 2023 to design the projects to raise the six segments of U.S. 1. Then in the following year, they plan to submit a budget request for the actual construction. The bureaucratic process is a slow one and Haag said it could be years before any construction begins.
Asked if there is any assurance that the Keys can be protected indefinitely from rising waters, or how long these measures will protect them once they are implemented, Haag said “for the foreseeable future.”
“We’re going to do this slowly and carefully with public input and our commissioners input,” she said.