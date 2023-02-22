Local businessman and property owner Lloyd Preston Brewer III was charged in the fatal shooting of Garrett Hughes, 21, in the parking lot behi…
On Saturday, more than 700 people — inside and out — crowded The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea to remember Hughes, 21, who died early Monday morning, Feb. 13.
For those outside, the service was broadcast on speakers. It was also streamed live on Facebook, with hundreds of comments added by those on and off the island who couldn’t attend the one-hour, 20-minute memorial.
“There are some that bring a light so bright to the world that even after they are gone, the light remains,” said former Key West High School Principal and Monroe County School District Deputy Superintendent Amber Acevedo. “Garrett was one of those special people … he could light up any occasion with that million-dollar smile, a personality to match, and hair that was the envy of the community.”
Acevedo said that the outpouring across the island showed how loved Hughes was throughout the community.
“Each of you here today assures us of that. The visits, the kind words and hundreds of postings show how much this community loved Garrett. The family thanks you for your support.”
Garrett’s father, Conch’s head football coach Johnny Hughes, spoke Tuesday with the Keys Citizen about his son.
“On the field, Garrett was a typical coach’s son. His knowledge of the game was second to none, and he knew our schemes inside and out. He truly found a home as the Conchs quarterback his junior and senior season. Garrett was an explosive athlete and a natural leader, who loved to compete. But more importantly, he had a passion for the game and great love for his teammates,” Hughes said.
The elder Hughes relayed a story about his son’s playing days.
“While there are several big plays and victories that teammates have talked about this past week, my favorite game day memory of Garrett actually came during a game he was injured and couldn’t play. As many know, we are an option based team that makes a living running the football. Through the years, many a fan has expressed their opinion that we need to throw the ball more. Garrett has grown up hearing the subtle and not-so-subtle comments from fans. ‘Throw the ball’ became a family inside joke.
“One home game his senior year, the Conchs were down as the second quarter was counting down. In an effort to get a score before halftime and then get the second half kickoff, we decided to run our hurry-up offense. After four unsuccessful passing attempts, a fan yells ‘run the damn ball’; Garrett, who is standing next to me, leans over and says ‘they must be a tourist.’ He always knew what to say to bring a smile to my face, and I’m so thankful for the time we had together!”
His father said off the field, Garrett had a big smile, big personality and even bigger heart, noting family and friends were the most important things in his life, and he let everyone know. “Garrett had a confidence and strength about him that attracted people of all ages and backgrounds,” Hughes said. “I was in awe of how he could make friends instantly.
“He loved Key West and vowed to never leave. He was captivated with its people, traditions and beauty. Garrett has shown us all the greatness of this community and the reasons he cherished it so much.
The community, and much of the city, responded in kind at the young man’s funeral.
“It looked like there were nearly 1,000 people in attendance,” said Florida Keys Media broadcaster and Voice of the Conchs, Rick Lopez, who covered Hughes in high school.
“It seemed like every member of our Conch family was there to support the Hughes family,” he said. “It was just incredible to see the outpouring of support.”
Dedications to Hughes have been vast on sports fields around the city. There were moments of silence before the Conchs’ lacrosse and baseball games and before the Florida Keys Soccer League match between the Southernmost Soccer Club and Marathon Football Club.
On Friday, Feb. 17, more than 200 family and friends gathered beyond the outfield fence at the Key West Conchs baseball game to celebrate the memory of Hughes as part of the Ay, Right Fielder crew.
The young Conch was part of the coaching staff for the Horace O’ Bryant Buccaneers football team.
Hughes stepped in to play an intrasquad game when the Special Olympic flag football team saw its state championship canceled due to Hurricane Ian.
“(Garrett) pulled me aside before the game and asked if I should take it easy on them, and I told them they are used to playing with college athletes, so go full speed,” said Special Olympics coach Randy Acevedo. “And he did, and it was a good time. We talked about him joining the team as a traditional partner for next season, but we hadn’t set up any practices yet.”
Elsewhere on the island, Hughes was remembered during a week that shook the island community to its core.
At a special meeting to select its new city manager, the Key West City Commission held a moment of silence in his honor, led by Mayor Teri Johnston.
In the parking lot where Hughes fell, an impromptu shrine with flowers, Key West Conch hats and burning candles appeared.
Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford also released a statement.
“Garrett was an extraordinary young man whose commitment to our students and our athletic programs we deeply appreciated, wrote Axford. “He is an incredible loss to the community and us. We are grieving for Coach John Hughes, his wife, Tiffany, and Garrett’s mother, Lesley Touzalin,” Axford said. “Our prayers and love go to them and all those who knew and loved Garrett.”
At the Metropolitan Community Church on Eaton Street, Atavia Lopez-Dor delivered the message on Sunday morning. When looking for direction on what to say, she said she looked to God for guidance.
“I saw a fading smile,” Lopez-Dor said. “That fading smile was on the face of my oldest son. His smile was fading because — for the second time in two years — I had to tell him another one of his classmates was dead. Violently and senselessly taken.”