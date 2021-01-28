Compassionate, genuine, empathetic, service-oriented and intelligent with a photographic memory was how Pascal Weisberger has been described by his former teachers. The local teen who was tragically killed last year is being honored throughout the community on Feb. 2, what would have been his 15th birthday.
“He was so caring toward his classmates, probably more than any other students or classmates. If everyone else was having fun and laughing, he was too. And he felt the same way about the environment. He was so empathetic and loving,” said Martha Loizeaux, who taught him grade school marine science at Ocean Studies Charter School.
Ariel Poholek, the boy’s father, said the teachers and staff at the grade school were instrumental in helping Weisberger be the charming student that he was.
“I believe it was the teachers at Ocean Studies who helped him blossom into a caring person during his time there,” he said. “The school helped him persevere through some of his most personal challenges.”
“What I love to remember about him is that he was actually really scared of the water when he was little,” Loizeaux said. “It took a long time and a lot of coaxing from all the teachers and his father for him to go snorkeling, but once he put his face in the water he instantly transformed into a little fish.
“It’s hard to get school kids to conceptualize environmental issues and really how to help but Pascal would. He felt compelled to do something. I admired that about him. He had a great memory too. He would read all about an issue or subject and remember everything there is to know about it.”
Loizeaux is planning to attend a shoreline cleanup in Weisberger’s memory at Harry Harris Park on Tuesday, Feb. 2, after school.
“There’s not a lot that can stop me from going to Harry Harris that day,” said Hillary Cassel, who formerly taught Weisberger at Ocean Studies Charter School as well. “Pascal was my favorite human being ever.”
Pascal was an unofficial ambassador to homeless pets at the Upper Keys Humane Society, where he volunteered regularly for four years. He showcased adoptable animals to visitors by recalling their story of how they wound up without a home or what they loved to eat.
“Pascal had empathy for all people and all animals,” Cassel said. “I think that’s why we connected so well. He just didn’t have a mean bone in his body and he remembered everything. He always wanted to help. He went to the Humane Society every single weekend and volunteered. What kid does that?”
Undoubtedly, the middle-schooler made an impression on his teachers and other fellow students when he moved to Treasure Village Montessori.
“He had a genuine soul, an ability to forgive that was beyond his years, a thirst for knowledge and a desire to impact the world around him,” said Treasure Village Montessori Principal Kelly Mangel.
“He did what he could every day to make a difference, and although it might not have made a huge impact, it made a difference to him and that kept him going every day. He was an inspiration. I think of him often and I know that I am a better person for knowing him. For that I am forever thankful.”
Treasure Village will be participating in #Pascalsway on Feb. 2 with environmental stewardship and acts of kindness and thereafter posting to social media. A blood mobile will be stationed on the school campus for the day and students will exchange compliment cards.
Pascal would deeply appreciate the community recognition, according to Poholek.
The Harry Harris Park cleanup is being hosted by the Boy Scout Troop 912 and will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. For information, follow Facebook/pascalsway.org.