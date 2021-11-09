It may seem unthinkable to most locals now, but if you were to travel down the Florida Keys a century ago (it would have been by train at the time), a landscape now lined with houses, shops and restaurants would have looked much more agrarian. In their place would be farms of various types of produce.
“Farming was a big thing in 1860 to 1950,” said Brad Bertelli, a Florida Keys historian and author. “With grapefruit, tomatoes, pineapples, onions, cucumbers, limes, melons and others.”
But according to Bertelli, all of these products, even the iconic Key lime and Russell avocado, are not native to the islands. The Key lime was introduced to the new world by Spanish colonizers.
“By the time (horticulturalist) Henry Perrine brought them to the Keys circa 1835, there were already well-established groves in South Florida,” Bertelli said.
In some areas, those limes began to spread like wildfire. A 1934 article by a county agriculture agent named C.H. Steffani estimated there to be about 600 acres of limes growing in the Florida Keys.
“No attempt is made to carry on grove practice as the trees do not seem to respond to grove culture practiced on the mainland. All plantings are in the rough. The only culture is cutting the undergrowth for mulching the trees and, in some instance, a small amount of fertilizer is used,” Steffani wrote.
Steffani references a 1906 bulletin from the U.S. Department of Agriculture about Key limes “growing in considerable quantities in a wild state, without cultivation and apparently naturalized, probably introduced by the Spaniards.”
Pineapples were another big crop in the Keys at one time. A 1954 study from the Florida Horticultural Society written by Scott U. Stambaugh said that around 1916, there were about 7,000 acres of pineapples growing in Key Largo, Old Rhodes Key and Elliott Key, as well as in the Bahamas. At the time, they were mostly the red Spanish pineapple and “were confined to rocky and red laterite soils that were originally covered with hardwood brush.”
The crops were a lucrative part of South Florida’s economy at a time when labor could be hired for $1.50 per day of work.
Then the Keys began to change. The tourism industry began to burgeon and development began to take hold. According the Bertelli, farming persisted well into the 20th century and the dates of when crops disappeared from the Keys varies, and the reasons for it are complex.
“Pineapples were a primary cash crop until a series of hurricanes in the early 1900s and the arrival of Flagler’s train,” he said.
Stambaugh’s study said that one can find several answers as to why pineapple farming died out in the Keys. The most common being that it was wiped out by cheaper farming in Cuba and Puerto Rico. Another is the challenges of keeping pineapples growing for a prolonged period.
“The facts seem to be this: the red Spanish pineapple will remain in one spot for as much as 24 years. Properly fertilized and weeded, it will make a pineapple every year. But once that plant dies as a result of senility, that particular land will never grow pineapples again,” he wrote.
Some of the families that settled the Keys, such as the Pinders, Parkers and Russells, made a living for decades through farming. Joseph Pinder, in a 2011 interview with the Florida Keys Free Press, described how his grandfather raised watermelons, squash, cucumbers and tropical fruit to sell to “winter people” in the early 1940s.
There aren’t any conventional farms left in the Keys today. Michelle Leonard-Mularz, an environmental horticulture agent for Monroe County, said with the massive price of land in the Keys, it’s difficult to get anything of the like up and running. After the 2008 economic recession, many nurseries in the Keys shut down as well, she said. Most ornamental crops are grown on the mainland and transported down.
But the Keys farming legacy does live on in a limited form. Leonard-Mularz said there are many people who grow iconic Keys produce in their backyards.
“There are a lot of enthusiasts that are very passionate about the pineapple,” she said.
In recent years, there has also been a push to get more locals to grow Key limes on their land. Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as it used to be. Diseases such as citrus greening have made growing the fruit much more difficult and shortened the lifetime of the plants, Leonard-Mularz said.
“You don’t get the longevity that you used to,” she said. “But Key limes and lemons are such fast growers that they are a bit more resistant than, say, grapefruit. You’re not going to get the 30, 40 years out of these citrus trees, but you may have a healthy tree for 10 years.”
When asking local gardening experts about anyone who might still be growing iconic Keys fruits, one name comes up repeatedly: Patrick Garvey, owner of Grimal Grove on Big Pine Key.
Garvey first came to the Keys for a community food movement he was involved in, and was tasked by the state with food assistance program outreach.
“I wanted to teach people how to grow their own food rather than just give out food stamps,” he said.
He began helping to set up gardens in the Middle and Lower Keys and based off that success got involved in agriculture. He first heard about the old Grimal estate in 2011.
The grove was first founded by Adolf Grimal, a Lithuanian-American who came to the Keys from Detroit seeking solitude. He found it in sparsely populated Big Pine Key in the 1950s. He was an avid gardener and began carving reservoirs and waterways from rock and importing soil from the mainland to plant tropical fruit on his land. He used dynamite to create water reserves and an irrigation system underground to keep the plants going during drought. It was eventually dubbed “the Old Man and the Grove.”
Grimal died in 1997 and the property fell into disrepair. By the time Garvey saw it in 2011, it was overgrown, populated with homeless people and Grimal’s old home was being used as a “crack house,” he said. Garvey purchased it in 2013 and began to remake it anew, planting dozens of different types of tropical fruit trees, only for it to be wiped out four years later by Hurricane Irma.
Now, it’s doing well again. Garvey said he has some Russell avocado trees and Key lime trees on the property, but at this point his main focus is more practical fruit for the current time.
The age of the commercially viable Key lime may have passed due to increased challenges with citrus disease. That future may be in breadfruit, according to Garvey, which he described as a “potato on a tree” that can feed a family of four for a lifetime.
He said breadfruit has been in the Keys since the late 1800s, and the first tree is still standing in Key West, but he’s now trying to expand its presence.
“We’re looking at the grove of the future, that’s why we’re looking at breadfruit,” Garvey said, adding that the tree does very well in an environment like the Keys, especially the Lower Keys.
“They’re very temperamental to the cold. Now with climate change they’re doing better, but it’s not quite a commercial crop yet,” he said.
The University of Florida is now doing studies with Garvey to better cultivate the breadfruit, which he said is a “superfood.”