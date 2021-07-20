What really happened over the course of two weeks in August of 1977 may never be known with a great deal of certainty. What is known is that several members of the Stoeckmann family in Key Largo reported seeing something that terrified them so badly that it forced them to take their children and flee the Florida Keys.
Beginning in the July 28, 1977, edition of The Reporter newspaper, a series of articles cover the family’s claims of being harassed by a supposed Skunk Ape on their Key Largo property, which according to Keys historian Brad Bertelli was in the area of the modern-day restaurant Snappers.
“SKUNK APE SEEN IN KEY LARGO” reads the first of the headlines. The stories chronicle several face-to-face encounters the family claim to have had with a large animal that Charles and Leslie Stoeckmann said was 8 to 9 feet in height, at least 500 pounds, had long fur, “stunk horribly like a dirty wet dog” and emitted a “high-pitched wailing noise.”
A picture from the newspaper shows the husband and wife in their yard with Charles holding a gun over his head, demonstrating how tall the primate-like beast appeared. The community was intrigued and it got enough attention for the National Enquirer to send a writer down to Key Largo.
On one occasion, Charles Stoeckmann was looking for old bottles around mangroves on the property with his son when they sighted the unwanted guest. This prompted Charles to clear about 30 feet of brush around the property in an effort to deter the creature. It was sighted again, crouching in a shed on the property and then again by an unnamed neighbor.
The final straw for Leslie came when she was awoken in the middle of the night by something romping around in the backyard, crushing sticks and vegetation. She looked out the windows into the backyard and saw the creature staring back at her. Leslie then took their three children and left for the Homestead area, according to Bertelli. Charles stayed behind with the intention of defending the property. Two officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office came to investigate and were unable to see the creature, but remarked that the family was so scared that it was unlikely this was a practical joke.
The story ends inconclusively. The final story from The Reporter’s archives said that four men from Tavernier were going to search the area from Harry Harris Park to the Dove Creek in a “Safari to Search for Skunk-Ape.” Readers were encouraged to read the next edition about their findings, but no story can be found about Skunk Apes after that.
Bertelli was first introduced to the cryptid, which is an unsubstantiated creature common to folklore, when he was a columnist at The Reporter, whose print edition was discontinued by McClatchy in 2018. After discovering the stories in the paper’s archives, he set out to learn more and eventually became inspired to write his most recent book, “The Florida Keys Skunk Ape Files,” a work of historical fiction.
The tale centers around documents discovered in 1977 in the attic of a Key West home belonging to the late Sherman James about a large, hairy primate with a strong odor with sightings dating back to the 16th century. James’ nephew Nick and Cliff Curry then establish the “Southernmost Skunk Ape Society” to investigate the documents. After Nick disappears, Cliff is left to his own devices and the book goes through each file with historical context of the “sightings” and Cliff’s commentary. The book contains 51 supposed “files” of Skunk Ape evidence beginning in 1516 and ending in 2018.
The 1977 Key Largo incident is the only reported sighting of the Skunk Ape in the Keys, but as Bertelli explained, the 1970s were rife with sightings of the creature around South Florida. The Skunk Ape is just one version of a family of cryptids. According to Bertelli, six out of seven continents have reported some version of it, whether that be the Yeti in Asia, Bigfoot in the mainland U.S. or the Skunk Ape of South Florida.
The 1977 incident and two other stories pulled from newspaper archives are the only anecdotes based on historical sightings. The rest are the product of Bertelli’s imagination. But even in the stories that are made up, Bertelli ties in a good amount of well-known historical figures and landmarks. The first file is a story of Ponce De Leon’s crewmen refusing to land on islands north of Key West out of fear of large creatures supposedly sighted there and there’s another of a sighting at the Bat Tower that used to stand on Sugarloaf Key prior to Hurricane Irma.
The stories and the Southernmost Skunk Ape Society are branded as real so convincingly that Bertelli frequently gets people contacting him about the society. Even a podcast host who had Bertelli as a guest last week was under the impression that the society was a real group. A Twitter account for the society claims it formed in 1977 and Bertelli had a logo made up for it by a local artist.
“I was having a friend of mine, this English teacher who I’ve been friends with for a long time, give his take on it and he thought the whole thing was real,” Bertelli said. “He shared it with a friend of his whose husband is an Emmy-winning producer in Hollywood and they also thought it was real.”
For Bertelli, part of the goal was to make the society and its stories seem real enough for them to fool people.
“That’s the writer in me,” Bertelli said.
But now that confusion about the society has formed a real-life community fueled by social media of people sharing their stories and experiences with Bertelli. One man recently contacted Bertelli saying that he had been awoken around 4 o’clock one morning to a screeching sound going for about an hour. Bertelli said he’s starting to get more and more stories such as that one. He’s considering making the group more official as a place for people to share their experiences.
Bertelli himself is a believer. He doesn’t think that the Skunk Ape could exist in the Keys anymore.
“But if it was here once, in 1977, then why not. I mean, these islands, historically, bears and panthers have always been spotted.”
According to Bertelli, there’s too much evidence worldwide of reports of large, mysterious primates and most indigenous cultures made reference to a large, hairy man. Part of his book is about how Skunk Apes might have once feasibly lived in the area and since the Keys was largely a farming community at one time, they would have browsed around agriculture for food.
For now, the society remains a fiction, but the book and T-shirts with the Southernmost Skunk Ape Society logo can be purchased through Amazon or at the Keys History and Discovery Center, where Bertelli is the curator.