The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services will be closing Boca Grande, Woman Key and beaches the Marquesas Keys starting Friday, Nov. 13, and running through Monday, Nov. 16.
The annual closures are meant to deter large crowds of powerboats that have come down for the annual November powerboat races. Despite the races not being held, the refuges have still restricted access to those islands, which are part of the Key West National Wildlife Refuge.
All beach access will be closed to the public to protect wildlife and critical habitat from disturbance. These islands are all part of the Federal Wilderness System. Historically there has been extreme disturbance from boaters at this time of year in these areas and these closures aim to eliminate such impacts, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with partnering agencies will have an increased law enforcement presence at these locations to enforce the temporary closures. Anyone found violating these closures is subject to criminal prosecution by federal authorities and may be fined up to $5,000 and or six months imprisonment.