As the world emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and live music began to start up again, singer Adam Lambert said he’s excited to play a show in Florida in light of a recent bill that passed the state legislature.
He will perform at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater on Thursday, April 28, in what will be part of what he’s unofficially dubbing the “We Say Gay” tour. It isn’t on any of the posters or promotional material, but is in response to a controversial bill passed this year in Florida known as the Parental Rights in Education Act; referred to by those opposed to it as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. (The law does not make direct reference to the word “gay” but bans discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity before grade 3, which LGBTQ+ activists say is potentially harmful to LGBTQ+ youth)
Earlier this month, Lambert, 40, told The Citizen that he’s gotten back into playing live gigs post-pandemic but some have questioned whether Lambert, who has long been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ activism (in 2019 he founded the non-profit Feel Something Foundation, which works for LGBTQ+ human rights) should perform in a state that just passed such a bill.
“I was like ‘no, there’s amazing people in Florida, that are part of my community, that are allies to my community, and they want a good show so let’s give them a good show,’” Lambert said.
Lambert’s sexuality has long been highly publicized, going back to when he first rose to fame as a contestant on “American Idol” in 2009. During his run on the show, photos surfaced of him kissing another man and conservative media figures such as former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly moved to use them as fodder in the budding American culture war, questioning whether it would impact the competition, which is decided through fan voting. Lambert ended up as the runner-up in the show’s eighth season, but by now, his career has become far more expansive than Kris Allen, who came in first.
America’s cultural views of the gay community have also evolved drastically since Lambert was on “Idol.”
“I think there’s been a lot of progress in a decade. If you rewind, from when I first started, we’re in a much different place now,” Lambert said. “That’s not to say that it’s easy and there’s not more work to be done.”
Lambert acknowledges the political encroachment into LGBTQ+ issues, such as the Don’t Say Gay bill. But in a way, he believes it could be a sign of backlash to great progress being made.
“If you think about it, that’s a sign that things are pushing forward,” he said. “When conservatives and homophobes are nervous, that means progress is moving forward. I think to those that stand in the way of equality and progress, that’s a terrifying thing.”
But “beautifully,” change is happening, Lambert said. And the backlash is a “knee-jerk reaction to change.”
It wasn’t so much the case when Lambert was growing up, he said. Back then, it was difficult “finding, like, a gay man to look at and say ‘I identify with this guy.’”
“Whereas now, a young queer person has plenty of resources, whether it’s on TV or the internet. And ways to connect with other people that are like you, we didn’t have that growing up,” Lambert said.
These days, an artist’s sexuality might be acknowledged as more of an afterthought, not a core tenet of their brand.
“It’s not a genre of music, it’s ‘this person happens to be gay,’ ” Lambert said.
To Lambert, media holds massive power in how people learn to identify themselves, and recalls the impact it had on him as a youth. He recalls watching “Will and Grace,” a landmark sitcom in gay representation in television, with his parents. Humor was helpful, Lambert said, in breaking the ice to talk about that lifestyle.
“I remember watching it with my parents before I was out and thinking ‘they’re not freaked out or grossed out by these characters,’” Lambert said.
Asked what gay musicians he might have looked up to growing up, Lambert said they were few and far between. Elton John, for one, was out by 1992. George Michael, as well, came out publicly in the 1990s in an incident that Lambert described as “the police sort of entrapped him,” referring to his 1998 arrest in Beverly Hills in which an undercover police officer used a sting tactic to arrest Michael for engaging in a lewd act in a public restroom.
Lambert was born in Indianapolis and raised in San Diego. He became involved in musical theater at an early age and after high school moved to Los Angeles. There, he said he continued in theater and began to seek out “just any performance opportunity.”
“That slowly led me to other types of work, I was being employed as a singer and I started really loving that. There’s some freedom here that I don’t get when I’m doing theater,” Lambert said.
He began performing in the local bar circuit in Los Angeles and writing his own music for the first time, a complicated process for anyone.
“It’s magic, not to sound corny, but you’re creating something out of nothing,” Lambert said. “The flip side to it is you’re sitting there going, ‘is this good?’ There’s a lot of guessing that comes with it. When I first started doing it, I didn’t have the strongest instincts. When I’m writing a song now, I trust my instincts more. It’s easier to sort of know if something’s good or not.”
“American Idol” premiered in 2002 and was a pop culture phenomenon, kickstarting the careers of several now-household names. Lambert said he’d been a fan of the show when he heard they were holding auditions and tried out on a whim, with low expectations.
“I thought ‘why don’t I give this a shot’ and I had no expectations. Like, will it be anything? Maybe I’ll get on TV for five minutes,” Lambert said. “I thought, maybe I’m a little too left of center for this audience.”
But each week, Lambert advanced in the competition.
“And every week I thought, ‘really?!’”
During that same year, the remaining members of the band Queen (guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor) were invited to perform at the finale of “American Idol.” The band performed with Lambert and “it just clicked, it just felt right.” Thus formed a lasting partnership of the performing group Queen + Adam Lambert, which has performed several large circuits, including a few world tours since 2014 and the European MTV Music Awards.
Much like his predecessor singer in Queen, Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991, Lambert has been praised by fellow musicians for his exceptional vocal command. May, for instance, once told an interviewer “Adam’s voice reaches out with sensitivity, depth, maturity and awesome range and power which will make jaws drop all around the world.” Taylor said in a BBC interview in 2012 that Lambert had “the best range I’ve ever heard.” Mercury was noted for having a vocal range spanning nearly four octaves.
Pharrell Williams once said of Lambert “this kid has a voice like a siren” after working on an LP together in 2011.
Since then, Lambert has collaborated with numerous superstars of popular music and culture, put out four studio albums and has topped the Billboard charts.
The pandemic-induced lockdowns of 2020 were a shock to the system for many, including those who provide live entertainment for a living. Lambert said when it first began “like everybody else, I was sort of shocked. I put out an album about two weeks before (his fourth studio album, “Velvet”). That cut the album’s lifespan very short.”
Like many other artists, Lambert began writing, much of it occurring collaboratively over Zoom, “which took some getting used to” he said.
He even delved into a medium had had performed extensively in but had yet to attempt writing for: musical theater.
“I decided I wanted to write music for a story. For somebody else’s life, not my own,” Lambert said. “I wrote probably 25 songs over the course of the pandemic for that musical. That’s coming soon, I don’t have a ton of details yet.”
He wrote with some other producers, and did virtual performances as well, which he called “an odd thing” because of the adjustment, “but it was an interesting experience to be challenged in that way.”
As for who of his contemporaries inspires Lambert, he noted Lady Gaga as an innovator who has explored many different forms of entertainment.
“I’m always inspired by an artist like that, who’s clearly a very hard worker and willing to experiment,” he said.
He also brought up Beyoncé as a masterful performer and Harry Styles, who he said is “drawing on his inspirations, which aren’t always what’s trending. He obviously loves the 1970s and early ‘80s, he’s referencing the music he loves.”
Lambert said he’s never been to Key West. He’ll be performing alone on April 28, and quipped that “I will do my best to fulfill people’s expectations.” He doesn’t think he’ll have much time to spend in the island city but, at the very least, is looking forward to some South Florida weather.
Opening for Lambert will be local singer-songwriter Kristen McNamara, who also was an “Idol” contestant.