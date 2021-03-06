For those continuing to experience challenges paying rent due to significant financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic, additional assistance is now available.
United Way of Collier and the Keys recently announced a partnership with the City of Key West to assist with approximately $250,000 in aid to residents, $164,000 of which is specifically earmarked for rental assistance, the most pressing of myriad needs of Key West residents. This is part of the continuing collaboration between the city and UWCK to funnel needed funding to local residents affected by COVID-19.
UWCK is leading this collaborative effort offering support with rental assistance as well as food, medical care, and utilities and basic needs. These are the greatest needs currently identified in the community and, as the situation evolves, funds will be directed accordingly to continue to address residents’ challenges.
The goal is to keep community members healthy and safe, stabilize households and retain its vulnerable yet worthy Key West residents. Information on these programs and a complete listing of health and human services information and resources can be found at http://www.keyshelp.org, under ‘Rental Assistance’.
To apply, residents should contact one of these intake agencies: AH of Monroe (305-293-3670, all languages available); Catholic Charities (305-292-9790, Ext.4, Spanish available); Florida Keys Outreach Coalition (305-293-8189); Samuel’s House (305-296-0240); or Sister Season Fund (305-304-9828).
These agencies will be using a uniform application process and compiling all client documentation. The streamlined process is designed to quickly and efficiently provide this funding directly to landlords, assisting qualified residents who struggle to pay their rent due to the financial consequences of the pandemic.
To be eligible for this program, you must be able to document significant financial hardship as a result of COVID-19, and be a City of Key West resident or a Stock Island resident who works in Key West. For residents meeting those eligibility requirements, the application process is relatively simple. They will need to provide:
• Proof of COVID hardship;
• Completed application and additional required forms for each adult in the household;
• Photo identification for all members of the household older than 18;
• Two months of bank statements for checking and savings accounts;
• Proof of any income in the household for the last two months (wages, unemployment, child support, etc.); and
• Copy of lease agreement and landlord information form.
Case managers who are helping residents with the application process guide the clients in documenting their COVID hardship on a case-by-case basis. However, as a general rule, UWCK has informed the agencies that the following are required:
• The documented financial hardship should involve job loss, reduced hours/compensation, lost income due to business closures, and/or increased medical related expenses due to COVID; and
• Residents may submit furlough letters, both pre- and post-pandemic paystubs, and unemployment compensation records;
Residents are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as possible as this relief assistance will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis until funding is exhausted.
To fully understand how vital this assistance is and how grateful recipients are for this support, Patrice Schwermer, the Key West-based Outreach Coordinator for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, shared a poignant testimonial.
She conveyed that a man she assisted with the rental assistance program called to say how so appreciative he was for the rental assistance. He had had COVID-19 and was forced to miss work for some time and could not pay his rent. When he called Schwermer, he told her he was now back at work and able to pay his rent going forward, but that the rent assistance he received was crucial to the income gap created by the virus. In addition, he offered his maintenance services to Catholic Charities in the future as a way of demonstrating his appreciation.
These rent assistance programs being offered by the City of Key West and executed by partner charities are working and making a difference in people’s lives.
Leah Stockton, UWCK Area President said, “We realize this has been a tough year and our residents have faced a myriad of challenges. But the beauty of our community is how we come together when we need to. Even if you have never needed assistance before, please know that through this collaboration, we are all here and ready to help you and your family through this pandemic.”
As local residents await approval of national assistance, local programs can be true difference makers for residents who still face severe financial challenges. The House recently approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill but the bill now goes to the Senate, where challenges to Democrats’ minimum wage push could delay the relief bill’s final passage.
To fully understand how crucial this local assistance is to Key West and Lower Keys residents, look no further than the annual United Way ALICE Report, which most recently documented that over one-third of these residents were living paycheck to paycheck, even before the pandemic. Additionally, local nonprofit organizations showed a widening gap in their ability to continue providing COVID-19 testing, rent, food, utilities, medical and other essential needs.
So, in order to keep Key West open, safe and economically stable, and to continue moving forward, vulnerable households must have these safety nets available. This financial support allows residents to continue following quarantine recommendations while carrying them through pandemic income losses.
The goal is that this support from the City of Key West will both help reduce the further spread of COVID while simultaneously stabilizing the community.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston is firmly behind this continued community support. “While the City of Key West continues to recover both physically and economically, vital resources are still available for our locals. Important rental assistance information from our Key West Recovers team can be found on our website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov in English, Spanish and Creole. Help is out there!”
“Key West Recovers,” the communication arm of the City of Key West during the pandemic, wants the community to know this fast, easy process can be completed in just a matter of days and strongly encourages the community to apply. Every member of the community, whether they require assistance or not, is urged to tell friends, neighbors, landlords and co-workers about this program. That’s how this program will succeed.