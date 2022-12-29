AED

More AED units are being installed around the Upper Keys as part of the emergency response to cardiac arrest.

 Photo provided

“AEDs along with CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) generate the best outcomes,” he said. CPR is chest compressions often combined with artificial ventilation performed when the heart stops beating. According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

Bock recently used grant money his department obtained to purchase seven AEDs for Key Largo and, thus far, has given one each to Silver Shores, an Over-55 adult community; John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and Key Largo School.

