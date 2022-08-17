Local, state and federal agencies will meet Thursday, Aug. 18, in Key West to discuss the role of each of the agencies when it comes to a mass fatality or casualty event involving Cuban and Haitian migrants in Florida Keys waters.
The Monroe County Sheriff Office representatives, Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Capt. Dave Dipre and a Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office representative are scheduled to meet with U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection representatives on Thursday at Coast Guard Sector Key West to discuss migrant issues, including jurisdictional boundaries and protocols for a failed migrant landing in which large numbers of migrants died and/or missing.
The Florida Keys are experiencing the highest number of Cuban and Haitian migrant interdictions in recent history, and some of the crossings have resulted in deaths and migrants being lost at sea and in local waters. In recent interdictions with Haitian migrants, the Coast Guard has intercepted rustic sailing ships with as many 300 migrants aboard.
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted more than 3,994 Cubans migrants compared to 838 in all of fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016.
Since Oct, 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted more than 6,800 Haitian migrants compared to 1,527 in all of fiscal year 2021, 418 in 2020, 932 in 2019, 609 in 2018 and 419 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2017, according to the Coast Guard.
In the case of Haitian crossings, the migrants are coming over in large concentrations on less-than-seaworthy rustic sailing vessels, which have Florida Keys law enforcement officials raising questions whether they and their state and federal partners could handle a mass casualty event, as they are already struggling to handle the current number of Cuban migrant deaths and interdictions.
The local offices of the FWC and local law enforcement are already stretched thin and the sheer number of crossings and migrants has already taken FWC and local police away from other duties, local law enforcement officers said.
“Right now, it’s overwhelming,” Dipre said. “This is requiring a great deal of manpower. We have three or four a weekend and that is taking us way from doing important aspects of our job.”
Sheriff Rick Ramsay is concerned about the impact a mass casualty event would have on the small staff at the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office on Grassy Key. He is concerned the federal government does not have plan for a mass mortality event at sea off the Keys. The sheriff also has concerns about jurisdiction and responsibility, especially if some of the migrants died in federal and state waters and then their bodies are brought to land in the Florida Keys, he said.
“We don’t mind helping out, but this is someone else’s responsibility,” Ramsay said. “Someone from the federal government needs to step up. We need a mass casualty plan for loss of life at sea.”
County, state and federal authorities did meet in the Keys in March to discuss mass migration events and how to better prepare and handle them, but there was not much discussion about mass casualty events, Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner said.
There are plans to deal with mass migration events in South Florida, but no mass migrant casualty events at sea, Weiner said. Coast Guard and Border Protection have been good about notifying local authorities and the hospitals about mass migration events and the potential for large numbers of sick or injured people, so the hospitals can be prepared, Weiner said.
Weiner also stays in regular contact with state Emergency Management Division officials about migrant issues, she said. The Keys could utilize the services of the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System during a mass fatality event in local waters, Weiner said. The mission of that system is to assist and support the local district medical examiners offices, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and other responding agencies, in the event of a mass fatality incident as directed by the Florida Department of Health.
The Coast Guard did not make specific comments about the topics of the meeting, but spokeswoman Nicole Groll said the agency will continue “working with our local partners to stop people from illegally coming into the country.”
The Coast Guard has significantly increased its patrols between Cuba and all of South Florida since the first of the year, Groll said. A Customs and Border Protection representative could not confirm Thursday’s meeting and that agency’s involvement.
The mass migration of Cuban immigrants continued Monday with 54 Cuban migrants taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after arriving on rustic vessels at three different locations in the Florida Keys. There were no injuries reported, according to Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans repatriated 67 migrants to Cuba on Monday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.