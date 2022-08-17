Local, state and federal agencies will meet Thursday, Aug. 18, in Key West to discuss the role of each of the agencies when it comes to a mass fatality or casualty event involving Cuban and Haitian migrants in Florida Keys waters.

The Monroe County Sheriff Office representatives, Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Capt. Dave Dipre and a Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office representative are scheduled to meet with U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection representatives on Thursday at Coast Guard Sector Key West to discuss migrant issues, including jurisdictional boundaries and protocols for a failed migrant landing in which large numbers of migrants died and/or missing.

