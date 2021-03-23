In a shocking development, the odds-on favorite to build long-delayed affordable housing on a 3.2-acre parcel in Bahama Village has pulled out because of a dispute between the Key West City Commission and the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee (BVRAC).
AH of Monroe County, Inc., a non-profit HIV-AIDS services organization with experience developing and managing affordable housing in Key West, sent an email to Key West City Commissioners late Friday saying it was withdrawing its proposal submitted to city officials early last month. Scott Pridgen, AH Monroe’s executive director, issued a statement Monday, saying his board of directors voted Friday to withdrawn from the previously-approved project.
“Upon review, some recent complications and need for referendum indicate potential conflict in future dialogue. The AH Board values our long-standing relationships between the city, the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee and other Keys developers. We do not wish to impede the process of moving forward in any Request for Proposal (RFP),” Monday’s statement read.
Reached by telephone, Pridgen said the organization is still interested in leading the housing development project. But the city and BVRAC commissioners need to agree on how to move ahead, he said.
“We’re just withdrawing until the city and BVRAC can come to some consensus on working together. We have to work together,” Pridgen told The Key West Citizen. “We did not want to become the political magnet.”
The disagreement between city officials and BVRAC is over whether to open the 3.2-acre housing project to competitive bidding. Mayor Teri Johnston and several commissioners were in favor of accepting AH Monroe’s unsolicited proposal without a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) in order to jumpstart the project, which has been in discussions for approximately 17 years. The city charter allows it to bypass the normal RFP process for reasons “in the best interest of the city.”
However, BVRAC, after initially expressing gratified interest in the AH Monroe plan at its Feb. 4 meeting, appeared to change course one month later. During its March 4 meeting, commissioners voted 5-1 to recommend to city commissioners that they put the project out to bid. BVRAC Chair Aaron Castillo said he believed there were other construction companies, some minority-owned, that wanted the opportunity to bid on the 3.2-acre project.
BVRAC is an advisory board to the city commission and has no authority to control the city bidding process itself.
Perhaps not coincidently, a second unsolicited proposal for the 3.2-acre project was submitted to the city on March 13; this one from Wendover Housing Partners, a for-profit, privately-held real estate development firm based in Altamonte Springs, Fla. Wendover has developed and currently manages two tax credit-financed affordable housing communities on Stock Island. Wendover was also selected in 2013 to submit a proposal for a 100-unit senior citizen assisted living facility on the same 3.2-acre parcel. However, after a year, that idea was dropped by the Florida Keys Assisted Care Coalition.
Key West City Commission Clayton Lopez on Monday agreed with BVRAC’s position on competitive bidding.
“It doesn’t matter who submits [an RFP]. I’m not going to favor us considering only one proposal,” Lopez said. “The idea is to say we followed our own processes.”
But Mayor Johnston disagreed.
“It’s a major blow,” she said about AH Monroe withdrawing from the project. “Basically, we go back to ground zero.”
Johnson and other commissioners want to meet an April 2022 deadline to apply for tax credit financing from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation. Putting out an RFP could take six to nine months, possibly pushing contract and plan proposals from the winning developer past next year’s state application deadline and delaying the project another year. The tax credit financing program is only offered once a year in April.
The AH Monroe and Wendover proposals are similar in that both propose to use state tax crediting financing as a large part of the as-of-yet unknown development costs. AH proposed to build 80 to 100 units of affordable housing, including 20% set aside for first-time home ownership. Wendover proposes to build 75-85 units with no homeownership component.
AH said rental unit tenants making between 35% ($24,675) to 120% ($108,840) of area median income (AMI) would be eligible. The Wendover proposal set a lower income range; from 25% to 100% of AMI.
Both proposals said the project would make regular payments into the Bahama Village Community Redevelopment Area tax fund account. That account collects a percentage of property taxes and rent from city-owned properties within Bahama Village and puts that money back into the community to support economic development projects.
“Based on our participation in the [Jan. 25] Bahama Village affordable housing workshop hosted by the city, we recognize the tremendous desire and passion to finally realize the opportunity for affordable housing on the [Bahama Village] Truman Waterfront location. This site is one of the most valuable pieces of undeveloped property in historic Key West and we understand the importance of selecting a development partner that will meet and exceed the community’s expectation for much-needed affordable housing for residents of Bahama Village and others while generating precious property taxes and lease payments for the city and CRA,” the Wendover proposal read.