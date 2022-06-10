Ryan Acker, left, and Karen Frank-Noll are crowned King and Queen of Fantasy Fest, respectively, in 2019 at the Truman Waterfront Amphitheater. Along with fellow contestants, Valerie Edgington and Kevin Wood, more than $127,000 was raised during the campaigns, which benefited AH Monroe.
That’s the sentiment, and the thematic, of the 2022 Royal Campaign of Fantasy Fest, which will be the last to benefit AH Monroe.
The AH Board of Directors made the decision recently to return the campaign to the Tourism Development Association, which will choose a new direction for the King & Queen Campaign in 2023.
“The event itself is not concluding after this year,” said Scott Pridgen, AH Executive Director and CEO, “and we also want to ensure no one misinterprets this as a conclusion to Fantasy Fest. That’s why we chose ‘Thanks For The Memories.’ Our gratitude stretches across decades of Royal fundraising. This only alters who benefits from the Royal Campaign.”
“What an amazing partnership we have shared … and a legacy for the A.H. of Monroe County organization … and all who have run and been crowned Fantasy Fest Royalty!” said TDA board director Diane Schmidt.
“We’re quite proud that the agency has become more self-sustaining. It’s only fair that, next year and going forward, another worthy organization reaps the many rewards of this over-the-top fundraiser,” AH Board of Directors President Rebecca Balcer said.
Since 1989, the Royal Campaign fundraiser — commonly known as the King and Queen Campaign — also promoted awareness for those infected with, or affected by, HIV/AIDS, as well as the agency’s programs like housing and emergency services.
Why now the change? It’s been suggested in the last couple years, but pandemic event closures placed any resolution on-hold. But even those years offered hints of how it could evolve, including the involvement of other local nonprofits in the “Community Wins!” pivot staged in 2020.
“Our board felt the honorable exit strategy was to announce our intention before Candidate Informational Sessions and not after the Royal Coronation,” Pridgen explained. “Everyone loves a TV series finale. This way, our rock star candidates and everyone who came before can go out in style.”
Christopher Elwell, board member and King of Fantasy Fest 2010, added: “The legacy continues. Our Royal Family, which we call ROQK (“Royal Order of Queens and Kings”) will continue to promote local philanthropy in their visibility.”