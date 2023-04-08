The developers of the affordable housing project called the Lofts of Bahama Village will host an important community meeting on Monday, April 9, in which prospective applicants can learn details on how to apply.
The community is invited to attend the meeting to hear updates on the 126-unit affordable housing project. AH Monroe, the developer of the project, wants to update the community on the progress of the project. The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 10th, at the American Legion, 803 Emma St. in Key West.
Information will include how to apply and timelines for the project. Currently, the developers are hoping to break ground on the project by or about September, AH Monroe Executive Director Scott Pridgen said. At the time of the ground breaking, AH will open a waiting list and begin accepting the names of prospective applicants, Pridgen said.
Pridgen wanted to remind prospective applicants that the developers of the Lofts project, which is being built on City of Key West owned property, are giving preference to residents of Bahama Village.
In the past several weeks, Habitat for Humanity and the City of Key West have hosted a six-session course helps community members prepare for home ownership opportunities that are affordable to the workforce through Habitat for Humanity, AH Monroe and deed restricted properties in scattered locations around the Lower Keys.
The Lofts project has 28 of the 126 units will be offered for homeownership.
Topics included budgeting to own a home, managing your credit, how mortgages work, accessing downpayment funds through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership program (SHIP) and other resources, and homeowner association fees and closing costs. Local bankers, realtors, program administrators and non-profit leaders volunteered to teach the classes. The course is part of the City of Key West's Strategic Plan.
The roster for the free course filled up in two hours and there is now a waiting list of nearly 80 people. Habitat and the city are considering holding future classes. Each session is being recorded, and will soon be available to view on Habitat for Humanity's and the City of Key West's websites at http://www.habitatlowerkeys.org and http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
The Lofts project is currently undergoing a 90-day review by the U.S. Navy and the state Department of Economic Opportunity.
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Keys has also several housing projects scheduled to go online soon. Habitat is wrapping up construction on its latest project, a 16-home development on Cudjoe Key called Moss Landing. Habitat will be hosting a neighborhood party at Moss Landing on April 29 with food, music and a bounce house. The project is named after the late Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Mark Moss, who died in 2018 after battling cancer. The Moss family will be attending the April 29 event.
Habitat has plans for another four units on Big Pine Key that are currently in the planning stages.