The developers of the affordable housing project called the Lofts of Bahama Village will host an important community meeting on Monday, April 9, in which prospective applicants can learn details on how to apply.

The community is invited to attend the meeting to hear updates on the 126-unit affordable housing project. AH Monroe, the developer of the project, wants to update the community on the progress of the project. The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 10th, at the American Legion, 803 Emma St. in Key West.

