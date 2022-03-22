A non-profit organization that provides free medical and dental care to Florida Keys children may have to severely cut its programs, because it received zero money from the state Legislature this session, despite asking for $650,000.
The Florida Keys Area Health Education Center (AHEC) is the only local provider of medical and dental care to children in need in the chain of islands and operate clinics at nine of 10 Keys schools.
In January, AHEC expanded its services in the Keys with a mobile dental unit staffed with a dentist and a dental hygienist to Monroe County schools throughout the Keys. The dental program services all schools on a rotating basis. Those programs are now in jeopardy as the state Legislature did not include $650,000 in requested funding.
AHEC received $500,000 in the state budget in fiscal year 2021-22 and had requested $650,000 for this fiscal year. AHEC had received state funding through the Legislature for the past eight legislative sessions.
State House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, could not provide answers to why the AHEC request was denied.
“I absolutely asked when I realized it wasn’t funded, but unfortunately not everything I asked for was funded,” Rodriguez said. “Although it is unfortunate that specific project didn’t make it in the final budget this year, I was proud to get nearly $100 million in appropriations in the budget, including millions in other great healthcare programs.”
Mooney said no one in his office dropped the ball when it came to tracking or pushing the funding bill, but he was told by the House Appropriations Chair and House Speaker pro tempore Bryan Avila that not everything was being funded.
“My job is to track all my appropriations. Of course, I did for God’s sake,” Mooney said. “The chair said there were numerous appropriations not making the cut. That is a question best asked to the chair. No one dropped anything. Go on the site a take a look at all the asks. Many a good one. Unfortunately, this did not make it. There are grants available that should help. We will put in a request next year. I am not a grants guy, but there are grants for dang near everything you can think of.”
The AHEC funding bill had passed through the House Healthcare Appropriations Subcommittee on Jan. 18 and was sent to the House Appropriations SubCommittee. The bill never made it out of the Appropriations Committee and was “indefinitely postponed and withdrawn” on March 12.
Keys AHEC did have a lobbyist pushing the funding bill as well, said Michael Cunningham, CEO of AHEC. Cunningham was shocked that the Legislature cut the funding to Keys AHEC, which has a roughly $2 million annual budget. Cunningham is now scrambling to find funding for the services in a tourist/service-driven community where 70% of the residents either don’t have insurance or are on Medicaid.
“This was a big piece of our budget,” Cunningham said.”Funding children’s healthcare wasn’t a priority for the Legislature. ... We are going to do our best moving forward with the funds we do have. At some point we might have to cut some programs or the dental program. .... We are going to look to our existing partners and look to some new partners. This is good for the public to know to help find another local partner.”
The Keys chapter of AHEC receives $130,000 a year from the Monroe County Human Services Advisory Board, $155,000 from the Monroe County School District, $35,000 from the Department of Health, $15,000 from the City of Key West, $106,000 from the Health Foundation of South Florida, $25,000 from the Ocean Reef Community Foundation, $9,500 from the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys and $115,000 from the Florida Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, according to Cunningham.