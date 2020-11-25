KEY WEST — Business at Key West International Airport continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, with American Airlines resuming its daily service to and from Boston next month.
The service was put on hold for several months during the pandemic, as airlines struggled to fill airplanes and book reservations. The daily, non-stop service will return Dec. 17.
Also, the passenger counts continue to rise at the airport, with service being about 87% of normal this month. The counts are expected to return to 100% next month, Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland said.
Currently, the national average for recovery of airline service is about 45%, according to Strickland.
“It’s nowhere near where we are,” Stickland said.
The airport experienced a significant decrease in passengers during the height of the pandemic this summer.
The airport started to see signs of recovery last month when passenger counts rose and United Airlines resumed daily service to Chicago and Newark, N.J.
The airline also began weekend service between Key West and Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6 and daily service will start Dec. 15, Strickland said. Strickland and the county had been working with United to start the new route for several months, he said.
Passenger counts and new routes have grown consistently in recent years, and the county has begun to plan to expand the terminal. Last month, Strickland unveiled preliminary plans and designs for a new concourse and other improvements.
Last month, the Monroe County Commission approved a series of request for proposals and qualifications as well as loan and grant requests for the project, which is slated to start in 2022 and run through 2024. The project is being funded through fees placed on plane tickets for passengers using the airport, not local sales or property tax, Strickland said.
The new concourse will accommodate a third security check-in line and more room for a baggage pickup area. The departure area will go from 4,000 to 18,000 square feet, Stickland said.
The project includes glass jetways so people will no longer have to walk across the tarmac to get to the terminal.