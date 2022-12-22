With just a few days until Christmas, Key West International Airport officials are encouraging travelers to plan ahead for busy security lines and limited parking at the airport.
“Just like Thanksgiving, we expect there to be limited parking at the airport,” said Richard Strickland, county director of airports.
November 2022 numbers show a 30% increase in passenger traffic compared to November 2019, the best year on record for the airport pre-COVID, according to airport staff. There was an increase of more than 30,000 passengers for the month compared to 2019.
December kicks off the Florida Keys’ high travel season with an increase in passengers from December through March. It is expected the number of travelers flying over Christmas and New Year’s holidays will meet pre-pandemic levels. Thursday, Dec. 22, is expected to be the busiest travel day nationwide this holiday season, according to multiple travel websites.
The holidays come as the airport has just started a concourse expansion project and placed large metal shipping containers at the airport to use as tunnels for passengers arriving and departing from the airport terminal while construction is underway for a concourse expansion project.
Crews started erecting the roughly 80-foot tunnels earlier this month. Arriving and departing passengers will each have a designated tunnel made of shipping containers for the transition from the existing hold room to the apron, or in reverse upon arrival, according to Strickland.
While rugged enough for the elements on the outside, the interiors will be well-lit and air-conditioned, Strickland said.
Ultimately, the 48,000-square foot, second-level Concourse A project will have several elements to improve the level of service for passengers and tenants, Strickland said. The project includes seven passenger boarding jet bridges, additional baggage areas and devices and airline ramp/office spaces, an expanded security checkpoint with an area to support up to four lanes and an extended passenger bridge located post-security connecting the existing terminal building with the new concourse, according to Strickland.
Monroe County Commissioners approved a resolution in August to use $39 million in airport revenue bonds to finance various costs of capital improvements in the project. Revenues derived from the airport operations and certain eligible passenger facility charge revenues will be used to secure payment of the principal and interest on bonds.
Outside of the $39 million bond, $61 million is coming from state and federal grant money. No local property tax dollars are being used for the project, Strickland said.
In addition to the concourse expansion, the airport has started planning a new rental car facility, and the Monroe County Commission earlier this month agreed to add a $4-a-day “transaction” fee to rental cars to pay for the new facility. The facility would combine the two existing rental car sites at the airport into one. The new facility would accommodate six rental car operators, five car washes and seven gas pumps, Strickland said.
The planning and design phase for the rental car facility will take roughly two years, Strickland said.
The airport has increased the number of carriers and the passengers in recent years and six carriers — American, United, Delta, Jet Blue, Silver and Allegiant — service the airport and provide 23 nonstop flights a day out of the airport. The increase in service has raised concerns and complaints among people living next to the airport about the increase in the amount of jet noises.
The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the coronavirus pandemic at Florida’s two most bustling airports.
Orlando International Airport is the state’s busiest airport and was the seventh-busiest airport in the U.S. last year. It is expected to host 2.9 million passengers during the holiday season. That would mark a 17% increase over the same period last year. Miami International Airport is expected to host 2.5 million passengers for a holiday travel period that extends from Dec. 21 through Jan. 6. Jan. 6 is Three Kings’ Day, the final Christmas celebration held by many Christians in Latin America and Spain.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.