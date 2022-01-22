If you’ve lost a ring on a Key West beach recently, one man probably has it. Alex Corpion, a born and raised Key West native, breaks out his metal detector almost every day, and said he finds something in the sand almost every time he goes. It’s part of his mission to return the plethora of rings and valuables that tourists and locals lose at the beach to their rightful owners.
After a few hours of using the detector (which he calls “hunting”) on Wednesday at Smathers Beach, Corpion showed off a tungsten ring he’d found, along with some coins and other man-made objects. It’s another one of the hundreds of items he’s found and returned to people from all over the country.
It began when Corpion participated in a volunteer treasure hunting course about 20 years ago. That sparked an interest in Spanish treasure and Mel Fisher, a notable pioneer in modern treasure hunting who was active in Florida and the Keys.
“Mel Fisher is, you know, an inspiration. So being born and raised here, locally, and always going to the beaches and sandbars, I decided to buy one of these,” Corpion said, referring to his metal detecting gear. “Coming here to the beaches you’ve got a lot of tourists coming in and out daily and they lose a lot of stuff. And locals.”
Over time, Corpion has gained a reputation in Key West as the man who can track down items lost at the beach. It’s at the point now where he’ll be contacted through social media, or even tagged in posts in Facebook groups such as “Key West Lost, Found and Stolen” with requests that he look in certain areas to try and find lost items. The most common requests that he gets are lost wedding and class rings.
“It’s not that I came into this to try and become this person, hero … superhero guy. It just happens to be that way because I have been getting so lucky where I think the class rings bring out the most of it,” Corpion said.
He’s now part of a global collective of metal detectors known as The Ring Finders, with members that can be hired to locate lost items. The Ring Finders charge for their services, but Corpion said it’s not about money for him.
“Whatever it means to you is what it means to me,” Corpion said. “Really, the appreciation is my whole reward.”
Even the simple tungsten ring that was found Wednesday, an item that typically would not be that expensive, could be worth more than its weight to someone in sentimental value. Even when the items are not claimed by anyone, Corpion does not sell them. In his house sits a collection of items missing to someone, yet to be claimed. He said he’d be too devastated if someone reached out looking for a lost ring and he’d sold it. The most recent ring he found was on Dec. 31, and he’s yet to find the owner despite the ring having the owner’s initials and insignia of the Future Farmers of America, an agricultural education non-profit. Corpion contacted the FFA, but they keep no records of membership that would help.
One of the most notable items he’s found was a class ring from a 1965 high school graduation that had been lost shortly after its owner received it and sat in the water for more than 50 years. The owner told Corpion that she couldn’t recall the exact year when it had been lost, but that her husband had lost it at the beach not long after getting it. When Corpion found it by chance, it was black from years of ocean water exposure. By the time he was done restoring it, it appeared good as new. Corpion restores the items through a process called electrolysis, defined by Encyclopedia Britannica as a “process by which electric current is passed through a substance to effect a chemical change.”
It’s the same process that the Mel Fisher Museum uses to restore their items but on a larger scale. Corpion performs electrolysis by buying a voltage regulator, cutting the wires and attaching two alligator clips. One goes to a piece of junk metal that is destroyed and the other goes to the item that is to be restored.
When Corpion hears that there’s a lost item out there, he has the owners mark up maps of the area where it was lost to give him as specific of an area as possible to look in. He estimates he has a roughly 80% success rate in finding requested items, but there are at least three rings out there somewhere that he hasn’t been able to find yet.
About 90% of the rings Corpion finds are from tourists.
“The FedEx people know me really well,” he quipped. “They come down here and say ‘tell me the story!’ And I’m like, alright, I’ve got one for you.”
Asked if one discovered item stands out as the distinctive best that he’s found, Corpion thought for a moment before saying “they’re all good.”
Corpion said he hasn’t found many items with historical significance in his searches. He was, however, invited to search around the grounds of the Oldest House Museum at 322 Duval St. when they were planning on redoing some of the landscaping, where he found two coins from the early 19th century. The coins will be put on display in the house with the story of how they were found, Corpion said. The Oldest House in Key West was built in 1829. One coin is a one-cent English schilling from 1844 and the other is a Mexico real from 1836. The real was a currency distributed in Mexico until 1897.
Corpion scrolled through his phone Wednesday, showing pictures of class rings he’d found in the water, some of which dated back to the 1930s. That far back, Key West High School doesn’t have records of who was enrolled, he said.
Some are beyond restoring from water damage. As he scrolls, he can name each one that he’s found the owner of, and each that he’s still searching for.