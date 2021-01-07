The charity Alice’s Kids works with local social workers, teachers, counselors and law enforcement to identify kids with needs and fulfill them, showing the great need in communities nationwide. The charity’s virtual model is perfect in a pandemic … with no physical deliveries. Everything is done online. Even better, the charity has grown as needs have grown, thanks to many contributing donors.
The organization had a strong fundraising month in November and is in the position of being ready to dole out funds to families in need.
However, Alice’s Kids had a technical crisis at the same time: with so many credit card donations within a month, its credit card company started sending messages that Alice’s Kids had reached its processing limit and no one could donate at that time. Donations from Hong Kong and Paris showed the widespread appeal of the homespun charity.
Alice’s Kids founder Ron Fitzsimmons said he was perplexed when he began receiving emails from individuals telling him they tried to donate online and were thwarted. Never before had a limit of Alice’s Kids credit card processing of funds, which turned out to be $75,000, been met in a month. “It was a tsunami of donations.”
The emails started reaching him on a Saturday and not until the following Monday could it be fixed through the credit card company. Meanwhile, Fitzsimmons responded with many personal emails to the donors saying the not-for-profit was working on the solution. With the problem now fixed, Fitzsimmons said Alice’s Kids is set to meet the needs of children with $250,000 in expenditures this year, which is $100,000 more than in 2019, and expects to reach $400,000 in the coming year. “We’re fortunate we had an incredible fundraising [effort] and we’re ready to help.”
Alice’s Kids has fulfilled children’s requests in 37 states. The organization makes sure students’ needs are met — discreetly. In the Keys, within 24 hours of being asked, Alice’s Kids paid the graduation ceremony fee for a Key West student so the student could participate without issue.
Alice’s Kids has operated in Florida since 2017 but was founded in Virginia by siblings Laura and Ron Fitzsimmons, who grew up in New York on welfare. Ron serves as the executive director.
“Today, there are many parents who wish they could provide their children a simple, low-cost item but cannot afford to do so. That is why we formed Alice’s Kids,” said the founder. “The child has no knowledge of the charity involved and the parent has the opportunity to shine. [Our] slogan is ‘A little help goes a long way.’ ”
Alice’s Kids pays for the desired item and, to preserve the dignity of the child, it does so anonymously. “Our goal is to help raise the self-esteem of a child in need. Children with healthy self-esteem feel good about themselves. They do better in school. They are more successful.”
Lindi Mallison of Key Largo is the coordinator in the Florida Keys. She started volunteering two year ago and works with the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition and United Way, as well as with teachers, counselors and law enforcement to respond to local children’s needs.
“Alice’s Friends” is a group of volunteers who perform a variety of tasks for the organization, including organizing special events, researching and serving as liaisons to local schools.
While the public cannot submit requests for particular students, there are people who can. A teacher, counselor or deputy submits a written request describing the family’s situation — father arrested, mother hospitalized, house burned down — and the desired item and cost. The helper can also recommend a gift card or gift certificate to a particular store that could supply the needed item. Sometimes the needed items are for services such as swim lessons or a gym membership to help with anger management or anxiety.
Alice’s Kids responds to requests within 24 hours. “We do not provide assistance for food, housing, utilities or medical care as fulfillment of those needs are offered by other charities,” said Fitzsimmons. “We serve children who are school-age — from kindergarten to high school. Our average grant is $100 per child and family.”
Fitzsimmons said the majority of requests in 2020 had the word COVID in the first line.
After receiving a printable gift card, the parent or another adult can take the youngster shopping for the requested item. The experience brings joy, and often the parent looks like a hero for being able to provide the necessary item. “The child does not know it is charity,” said Mallison.
Fitzsimmons said in December the charity spent $41,000 for about 410 children in need, compared with $11,000 on about 110 kids in 2019.
The website, http://www.aliceskids.org, offers testimonials and thank you letters describing how new cleats, a jacket, a musical instrument, music stand and the like have made a difference in students’ lives. There also is a donor form.