Allegiant Air has added three routes to and from Key West International Airport. The new routes are Asheville, North Carolina, Indianapolis, Indiana and St. Petersburg, Florida.
Each of the flights will be twice a week. The Asheville flighty will arrive in Key West at about 8:30 a.m. on Sundays and Thursdays. The Indianapolis flight will arrive at 4:05 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The St. Petersburg flight will arrive at 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday and Sunday, according to Monroe County Airports Director Richard Stickland.
To promote the flights, the airline is offering $39 one-way tickets for a limited time, Strickland said.
“I think these flights will be another way of reducing the traffic on the already congested U.S. 1, especially, the St. Petersburg flight,” Strickland said.
The Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air is the latest major air carrier to come to Key West International Airport, when it brought three new routes earlier this year — Nashville, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cincinnati, Ohio.
All of the routes started the first week of June. The Pittsburgh flights are on Thursdays and Sundays, and the Cincinnati flights are on Wednesdays and Saturdays, which is the same days as the Nashville route, according to Strickland.
Allegiant Air’s planes for the Key West routes will be able to accommodate roughly 100 passengers, according to Strickland.
Allegiant Air is the second carrier this year to announce new service to and from Key West.
JetBlue agreed to bring two routes to the airport, Boston, Massachusetts and New York. The airline flies in Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday from JFK Airport and Boston Logan International Airport.
JetBlue uses roughly 96-passenger planes for both routes, Strickland said.
The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on air service both locally and nationally in 2020, with passenger traffic down 60% nationally and 27% in Key West, Strickland said.
However, Key West has made in substantial improvements in passenger counts in recent months. In the first quarter of 2021, Key West International Airport should see a 16% increase, the largest growth in the state, while the rest of the country will still experience a 40% decline, Strickland said.
Last year, Strickland unveiled preliminary plans and designs for a new concourse and other improvements at Key West International Airport.
The Monroe County Commission has approved a series of request for proposals and qualifications, as well as loan and grant requests for the project, which is slated to start in 2022 and run through 2024. The project is being funded through fees placed on plane tickets for passengers using the airport, not local sales or property tax, Strickland said.
The new concourse will accommodate a third security check-in line and more room for a baggage pickup area. The departure area will go from 4,000 to 18,000 square feet, Stickland said.
The project includes glass jetways so people will no longer have to walk across the tarmac to get to the terminal.
The new flights come as the airport is seeing numbers of passengers coming in and out Key West.