Perhaps not unlike the life story of everyone else on the planet, Tortuga Jack’s started “with a bang. The Big Bang,” to be specific.
At least, that’s the answer he gave when someone asked him “what’s your story?” during an interview related to the 50 written poems he’d put around Key West’s parks, buildings and businesses during the economically and socially devastating COVID-19 lockdown period of 2020. Two people phoned Jack from other states for interviews about the project, he said.
But Tortuga Jack Hackett was well-known around Key West long prior to the lockdown poetry project. He’s a familiar face around the island for his occasionally impromptu, sometimes musical and frequently whimsical poetry readings.
That local recognition, years in the making, has culminated with him being recognized by the Key West City Commission as the Southernmost City’s current poet laureate. At that May 3 meeting, Hackett greeted the crowd with an elongated “holaaaaaaaaa” — the same type he answers the phone with.
After saying how honored, humbled and happy he is to be receiving the award, he breaks into a poem, without giving a title, that he said represents how he feels about what he writes.
“Don’t they seem so shallow, don’t they seem so deep?
These waters that we traverse, these waters of thought and speech.
Sometimes the words are spoken directly from the heart,
And sometimes they’re carefully chosen for the message they impart.
Don’t they seem so shallow, don’t they seem so deep?”
Tortuga Jack’s works span wide ranges of subject matters. His poems cover everything from American gun violence, politics and Cuban immigration to kayaking and parking-lot traffic jams.
Another recent work of his, which he calls the “cellphone poem:”
“You know, it ain’t so easy to just say hello to somebody on the street no more.
No it ain’t so easy to say hello to somebody on the street no more.
Mostly because he’s already on the phone or looking at that screen trying to text someone.
So if you see me slide by out of the corner of your eye and wonder why I don’t stop to say hi,
It’s because it ain’t so easy to just say hi to somebody on the street no more.”
Hackett stresses that poetry doesn’t need to be academic or intellectual. Asked what or who gives him the inspiration for his works, he responds that it’s difficult to pinpoint.
“What ignites it is an occurrence. Either an emotional occurrence or just an observational occurrence to kind of make a little bit of lightness out of something or just an awareness,” Hackett said.
Hackett is considered to mostly be a “performance poet,” and his trademark delivery of the prose is part of the art itself. And some things he writes are never physically written, only emblazoned in his memory and recited. For some of them, “if I’m not performing them, they may fade.”
Hackett’s work has appeared in a poetry anthology with other writers’ work, and in newspapers and magazines over the years, but for the most part, creating published works is not his main concern. But sometimes he will write a poem down for someone if it’s requested. If he improvises a piece on a kayak trip and his kayaking companions at his day job at Key West Eco Tours ask for it to be written down, he’ll indulge them; or if someone asks for a copy of one at an open mic, he’ll write it on a piece of paper. Some of them fade, but others don’t.
“A lot of the time my wife says, ‘when did you write that one?’ And I’ll say ‘oh that’s an old one,’” Hackett said.
The lasting permanence of the art is not the point for Hackett, like some other writers before him. Ken Kesey, counterculture icon and author of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” proclaimed to his constituents “art is temporary.”
FOR THE MOMENT
When Hackett began writing, he equated his work to a wave coming into the beach. The art was as temporary and fluid as that displaced water.
“Philosophically, I initially started with these things are more or less for the moment,” he said. “This is for the moment, this is for right here and now. This is like a wave coming in and the wave hits and spreads out and goes back and that’s it. That could have been a lazy man’s excuse getting decorated with a philosophical excuse.”
For Hackett, his works are more like “field hollers.”
“I’m from Chicago, I’m steeped in a little bit of the blues. Field hollers, that’s sort of the origin of the blues. People working in the fields and just bust out. Spiritual things or just feelings, and you can just yell it out,” he said.
Sometimes those feelings even rise to the level of “primal scream.”
Tortuga Jack was born in Chicago. He first stopped in Key West while he was on his way sailing to St. Croix in 1979. Various occurrences caused him to delay the trip to St. Croix year after year.
His writing origins go back to his boyhood. His mother would ask him to write short limericks for gifts or cards for friends and relatives on occasion.
“She would say, ‘hey Jackie, write something on this here.’ I’d write four or five lines on a card. That was my origin.”
He estimates that began around age 8. It began to expand into writing various things down as a hobby. But a teenager in the 1950s wasn’t going to advertise that he’s writing poetry.
“I come from a big Irish family. You’re following suit of who came before you, and they were all badasses. Badasses don’t recite poetry, man. But if you put poetry into diddys or songs, then you’re cool.”
And that was Hackett’s writing evolution. He became a saloon keeper in Chicago and would write haikus of three to four lines on his matchbooks, in an era when more people smoked.
“People would open that book and say, ‘hey wow, this is pretty cool,’” Hackett said.
‘LOST IN TRANSLATION’
In the late 1960s, Hackett began to become a more formidable storyteller and would tell folk tales and other stories at the Chicago Art Institute for children’s classes and art classes. He didn’t have to open the bar up until nighttime, so he’d come in the morning and tell Appalachian folk stories.
Hackett has some goals for his tenure as poet laureate. He wants to encourage people to write poetry.
“People associate poetry kind of with that ‘50s era, intellectualizing or academizing,” he said. But in his view, it doesn’t have to be.
“Poems don’t have to be heavy and intellectual. They can be whimsical. They can be lewd. Limericks, think of all the nasty limericks that get written.”
Hackett wants to work with the schools in the Keys and maybe create an event where students can read their work aloud at certain venues.
“That’s my objective is to get the public more accessible and acceptable to poetry and poems.”
But few can deliver a poem quite like Hackett. He recalls a time when Richard Hatch, owner of Blue Heaven, heard someone asking Hackett to jot down a poem on paper and said “no no, no no, a Jack Hackett poem you have to hear from Jack Hackett. Something is lost in translation on the paper.”
Hackett’s inspirations for his works may be spontaneous, but he recently came up with a blueprint for how he converts those emotions into words. How he writes his “song-poems,” after being asked by his wife and a colleague. When asked, he “spit this out spontaneously and I wrote it down:”
“One half-cup assorted letters. One quarter-cup notes, blend and fold in with one ounce of emotion. Set aside to rise, roll out in word form, garnish with surrounding sound. Serve up hot.”