Furry creatures, exotic birds, reptiles and more await the public’s return to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Farm on Stock Island on Sunday, March 13.
Two years to the day, the complex will reopen after being closed because of COVID-19 precautions.
The Animal Farm is located at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters.
The farm is open on the second and fourth Sunday of each month, from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission is free, although donations are appreciated.
