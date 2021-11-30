The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season comes to a close on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and the Florida Keys were spared for the most part.
Despite above-average activity, the Keys and the state avoided the type of devastation experienced in 2017, when Hurricane Irma struck the Middle Keys, causing severe flooding and losses largely south of the Seven-Mile Bridge.
There were 21 tropical storms this season, seven of which became hurricanes — including four major hurricanes — in the Atlantic basin, well short of the historic numbers from 2020, in which there were 30 named storms. In 2005, there were 28 named storms. Eight storms made landfall in the United States this year.
The entire hurricane names list for the season was exhausted for the second consecutive year. A new supplemental list developed to replace Greek alphabet names wasn’t needed, as Wanda was the final storm of the season.
Elsa, which briefly achieved hurricane status early on and passed near the Dry Tortugas in July, caused some flooding in the Lower Keys. Overall, most storms stayed out in the Atlantic, and many storms turned north before reaching the continental U.S. and never threatened to make landfall.
“The patterns are different from year to year. This year we had a pattern that mostly favored systems moving into the northern Atlantic, and of course, we had some that made it west into Central America,” said Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Key West. “We were kind of in the gap between those tracks.”
Seasons like 2004 and 2005, Rizzo said, had more classical tracks, with systems forming off the west coast of Africa and gaining strength as they moved across the Atlantic into the Caribbean Basin.
At the start of the 2021 season, Matthew Rosencrans, of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said the Atlantic was in a high-activity period that had been going since 1995. This has to do with the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation system, which is a series of phases in the variability of water temperature in the north Atlantic. The warm phase has been going since 1995, favoring more storm formation.
According to NOAA’s website, warm and cool phases vary by about 1 degree Fahrenheit on average and last between 20 and 40 years. This cycle has been occurring for at least 1,000 years and during the 20th century has either masked or exaggerated the effects of climate change.
One driver behind the large number of storms this season was La Niña, Rizzo said. The weather system causes a cooling of waters in the Eastern Pacific, and when it extends into hurricane season, it can create more favorable conditions for storms to form since it reduces wind shear and gives storms more chance to grow without being “torn apart.”
The opposite system, El Niño, causes the dry season in the southern U.S. to be a bit less dry and also tends to bring the amount of storm formation down.
Hurricane season begins June 1.