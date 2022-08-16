A 10-year-old boy was taken to a Miami hospital on Saturday after reportedly being bitten by a shark at Looe Key Reef.
The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was snorkeling with his parents at the popular reef at about 4 p.m. Aug. 13 when he was bitten by a shark on his lower right leg, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Jason Rafter. His parents were able to flag down another boat, which had an off-duty nurse on board.
The boy was taken to a nearby marina, where he was met by paramedics, and then flown by Trauma Star helicopter to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Rafter said.
The family believes the boy was bitten by an 8-foot bull shark, according to a Facebook post from the boy’s uncle.
The shark bit “his leg and took a crushing blow below his knee,” the uncle stated. “As he screamed and cried for help while miraculously staying afloat on a noodle, my brother Jameson gathered his family on the boat and rushed over to rescue his son they saw Jameson Jr. holding on for dear life and jumped in to get him on the boat. They tourniqueted his leg above the bite to slow/stop the bleeding. Jameson Jr. was saying ‘Jesus will save me, Jesus will save me.’
“As my brother and sister-in-law bravely jumped into actioned they called for help to a nearby boat that came to help. They had a nurse onboard and had a faster boat!!! They rushed him and his Mom Mary to shore as paramedics were called and standing by to help along with a helicopter being ready to airlift him to the hospital.”
Jameson Jr. was stabilized and underwent surgery to amputate a remaining portion below his knee, according to his uncle.
The boy is the second tourist bitten by a shark in little more than a month.
Lindsay Bruns, 35, of Flower Mound, Texas, was enjoying a family vacation with her husband, Luke, and two young daughters, when she was bitten a by a large shark near Marvin Key. She also was treated at a Miami hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.
The family had embarked on a day of boating on Wednesday, June 29, stopping to go swimming east of Sawyer Key after spending time at Marvin Key. Lindsay Bruns did a flip into the water and was bitten by a large shark. Her husband heard a huge splash and turned to see lots of splashing and water coming into the vessel, a splash he described as too big for his wife just jumping in the water.
Luke Bruns saw nothing but blood in the water. Lindsay Bruns emerged from the water screaming “help.” Luke Bruns dove into the water and assisted his wife onto the ladder and into the vessel.
Her husband was able to get Lindsay Bruns quickly back into the boat. Her right leg was completely “mangled” and she was losing a lot of blood, the family said in a statement. Luke Bruns quickly found something to tie a tourniquet and set to work stopping the bleeding. He knew his wife needed urgent medical care and, after getting the bleeding under control the best he could, started the 20-minute boat ride back to shore.
On the way, he called 911 and was able to coordinate with emergency responders on Summerland Key dockside restaurant. Lindsay had already lost a great deal of blood and needed surgery quickly, Luke said. She was taken by air ambulance to a trauma center, where doctors got to work saving her life. In flight, she received a blood transfusion.
After hours of surgery, the doctors were confident that she would live, but were unsure if she would be able to keep her leg, according to the family. After the first reconstructive surgery, they were hopeful that she would keep her leg, but Lindsay Bruns still needed a third surgery to complete the second phase of reconstruction. The doctors are now hopeful that she will eventually regain most function of her leg, her husband said.