A 10-year-old boy was taken to a Miami hospital on Saturday after reportedly being bitten by a shark at Looe Key Reef.

The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was snorkeling with his parents at the popular reef at about 4 p.m. Aug. 13 when he was bitten by a shark on his lower right leg, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Jason Rafter. His parents were able to flag down another boat, which had an off-duty nurse on board.

