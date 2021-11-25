Seven anti-vaccine doctors, including Key West physician Dr. Bruce Boros, fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida “summit” at which alternative treatments for COVID-19 were discussed, according to published sources.
The British newspaper, The Guardian, quoted Boros as telling the audience at the event, which was held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala: “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” adding, “I have never felt healthier in my life.”
The 71-year-old cardiologist and anti-vaccine advocate contracted COVID-19 two days later, according to the head event organizer, Dr John Littell.
Littell, an Ocala family physician, also told the Daily Beast, an American news website, that six other doctors among 800 to 900 participants at the event also tested positive or developed COVID-19 symptoms “within days of the conference.”
Littell raised the suggestion the conference was therefore a super-spreader event but rejected it, vehemently saying: “No.
“I think they had gotten it from New York or Michigan or wherever they were from,” he told the Beast. “It was really the people who flew in from other places.”
He also said: “Everybody so far has responded to treatment with ivermectin … Bruce is doing well.”
The Beast said sources close to Boros said he was gravely ill at his Key West home. Attempts to contact Boros were unsucessful.
Ivermectin is an antiparasitic that has uses in humans but is predominantly used in livestock such as cows and horses. Authorities say it has no proven use against COVID-19 and can be dangerous if taken in large quantities. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not authorized or approved ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment and has said clinical trials are continuing.
Boros has claimed on Facebook ivermectin is “working where it’s being used around the world” as a COVID-19 treatment.
In the same social media post, he condemned Dr Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, as “a fraud” and said “big pharma is playing us for suckers”.
At the summit in Ocala, Boros criticized his 97-year-old father for getting a COVID-19 vaccine, saying: “He had been brainwashed … He got it. He didn’t tell me. I was very upset. I wanted to give him a spanking. He got both jabs.”
Earlier this year, a significant study supporting ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment was withdrawn after data was found to have been falsified and patients non-existent.
The FDA recommends people should “never use medications intended for animals on yourself or other people. Animal ivermectin products are very different from those approved for humans. Use of animal ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans is dangerous.”