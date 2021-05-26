A coral disease that has ravaged the reefs in Florida for seven years finally has an effective treatment, a common antibiotic known as amoxicillin.
Stony coral tissue loss disease first appeared in reefs off the Miami coast in 2014, according to Andy Bruckner, research director at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. By 2016, it was in the Upper Keys coral and by 2018 had spread all the way to Key West. The only area now not afflicted with the disease is coral in the Dry Tortugas. It affects about half of the reef-building coral in the state.
Bruckner said a few species of coral do not appear to be affected by it, such as staghorn coral, elkhorn coral and finger coral.
The disease is unusual, Bruckner said, in that it can sprout up anywhere on the coral’s body. Most coral diseases start in parts of the colony that have already been hurt in other ways.
“It pops up anywhere and then it moves like a wildfire and forms a circle that radiates outward,” Bruckner said. “A coral about the size of a basketball can die in about a week.”
The disease is a big problem for Florida reefs, which are already under serious threat from a growing list of factors. Bruckner said there have been some areas of reef where 80% of susceptible species can die in a matter of months. One reason the outbreaks of the disease have lessened over time is because there is less coral to attack.
When the tissue disease first emerged, scientists began trying all sorts of things to treat it. Toothpaste, even, was tried at one point. Bruckner said chloride epoxy was also tried out as a treatment, but with little to no success. Eventually researchers tried a series of antibiotics on the coral and upon using amoxicillin, discovered how well it worked. The findings were published in a report in the journal Scientific Reports on April 21.
There are challenges to applying the amoxicillin treatment. One is that large amounts of antibiotics can’t be dumped in the water, as that would have negative consequences. The antibiotic has to be applied in small amounts directly to the diseased area. The scientists only have a limited amount of time to do this underwater, pending their air supply.
In about 70% of the corals treated with this method, the disease was vanquished completely. There is a portion of cases where it reemerges over time, but by reapplying the antibiotic, Bruckner said the effectiveness can be increased to 90% to 95%.
There is still much to be discovered about this disease, such as the root cause. Bruckner said scientists are still searching for it. He speculated it could be some sort of bacteria, since antibiotics are usually used to kill bacteria. He said some colonies continuously get new infections and the reason for that is still being researched as well.
In choosing which coral to target for treatment, Bruckner said scientists are targeting larger and older ones. They are more important to the overall health of the reef.
“The ones that are two feet tall and are 500 years old, if those die we’ll never see them again in our lifetime,” Bruckner said.
There is research being done to search for a reef-wide treatment. The Smithsonian is looking into a sort of probiotic treatment for this purpose.
Bruckner said in terms of where this disease ranks on the scale of threats to coral, it’s probably the most severe threat to Florida coral itself. Water quality is also a big issue for coral, he said, but that doesn’t always outright kill the coral. Rather, it affects its performance in the ecosystem. Climate change, of course, remains a major threat to coral reefs as well, and with it the rising water temperatures and ocean acidification that can cause huge bleaching events.
Bruckner said in 2014-15, a near-worldwide bleaching event was observed, the largest in recorded history and only the second such event in the last few decades. Florida’s reefs were hit by the event, but were somewhat lucky. In the Indian Ocean, over 60% of the coral was lost to bleaching in the span of about a month, he said.
Fortunately, restoration efforts are underway in the Keys. Scientists are working to find the most resilient strains of coral that can withstand disease and higher temperature, and out-plant them into the wild. Bruckner said this is being done at a small scale at the moment, but as research progresses, the hope is that more can be done for Florida coral.