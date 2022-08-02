The 3rd District Court of Appeal in Miami has denied Monroe County’s request to review a lower court’s ruling allowing two vacation rental properties to continue hosting destination weddings in a Key Largo neighborhood.
The 3rd DCA said its oversight was limited to whether the lower court judge afforded the parties due process and applied the appropriate law, not whether the judge’s conclusion was erroneous.
Monroe County has been battling Thurmond Street Partners, two legal vacation rental properties that host weddings in a residential zone, for more than five years, dragging it through three different court systems. Complaints from nearby residents prompted the county’s effort to shut down the weddings.
Despite both Monroe County and Thurmond Street asking for a stay in the case for another year, the 3rd District Court of Appeal earlier this year lifted the stay, which had been conditionally issued in June 2020 in order for Thurmond Street could seek approval from Monroe County to rezone the area as commercial.
Thurmond Street filed a new application with the county’s planning department in April after being denied a tier map amendment from Tier 1 to the less environmentally sensitive Tier III last September and put on hold its application for a Future Land Use Map change from residential to commercial, which would eventually have to go before the Monroe County Commission for final approval.
The 3rd DCA allowed Monroe County 15 days from May 16 to file a response in its effort to reverse a circuit court judge’s ruling that had overturned a previous cease-and-desist order filed against the wedding venues by an administrative judge.
Circuit Judge Timothy Koenig rejected the administrative judge’s finding that the increasing number of weddings taking place on Thurmond Street Partners’s two properties made it essentially a commercial destination resort. He said the county and judge failed to establish that Thurmond Street was engaged in commercial activity, or whether that activity was instead being carried out by the renters or the destination wedding website owner.
There was also no dispute about the legality of hosting weddings on vacation rental property, Koenig found. Nothing in county code prohibits such ceremonies.
The appellate court’s denial of the county’s request for a hearing means that Koenig’s ruling prevails.
Thurmond Street’s attorney was happy to see the legal dispute resolved.
“The Court of Appeals rejected Monroe County’s claim that Judge Timothy Koenig was wrong when he ruled that Thurmond Street Partners use of its property was lawful and did not violate the Monroe County code,” said Russ Yagel of Hershoff, Lupino & Yagel LLP. “We are, of course, pleased with the outcome and the fact that the litigation has come to a successful conclusion. Notwithstanding this successful conclusion, the client has and will to continue to work with Monroe County to address its concerns regarding the use of this property and similar situated properties.”
Assistant County Attorney Peter Morris did not respond to a request for comment.