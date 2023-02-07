Lil Peep

Lil Peep was transferred to Sea World Orlando, where he will be acclimated to the local conditions before being released to the Blue Spring area.

 Photo provided

Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters recently bid a farewell to their two rehabilitation manatees, Maverick and Lil Peep. Both transferred out of the Middle Keys facility and are on their way to being returned to their wild habitats.

The marina mammals are the second and third successful manatee rehabilitations for Aquarium Encounters.

