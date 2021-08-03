Investigators have ruled out drowning as the cause of death for a Green Beret who died last week while training at the Special Forces Underwater Operations School in Key West, according to Janice Burton, Army dive school spokesperson in Fort Bragg, N.C.
Staff Sgt. Micah Walker, 31, of 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, at Fort Carson, Colorado, was taking part in dive training when he died at Naval Air Station Key West.
The Army Combat Readiness Center, which sent a team to investigate Walker’s death, initially described the accident as a “drowning mishap,” but late last week, the Combat Readiness Center issued another release saying that was incorrect.
“While a comprehensive investigation of the incident continues, drowning has been ruled out as a cause of death,” Michael Negard, head of public affairs for the Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama, said in a news release on Friday, July 30.
The contradicting statement was first reported by the website military.com.
The Army has not provided information on what other possible causes of death were being investigated, as autopsy results are pending.
Walker, from Peyton, Colorado, is survived by his wife and three children.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children, his parents, and his teammates,” group commander Col. Lucas VanAntwerp said in a news release. “Micah was an exceptional Special Forces operator, a loving husband, and father. We grieve with the family and stand ready to honor Micah’s service and his legacy.”
The Army’s John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, or SWCS, said that Walker was a student in the Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course, and was taking part in a strenuous conditioning exercise in the pool Tuesday, July 27.
During the exercise, which stresses students’ hearts and lungs, Walker went below the water and did not come back up. Instructors immediately went in after him, but found him unresponsive.
A medical officer first tried to resuscitate Walker, who was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Walker joined the Army in April 2017 and completed the Special Forces Qualification Course in January. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion at Fort Carson in March.
Walker’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Special Forces Tab and the Army Basic Parachutist Badge.
This was the fourth death involving training personnel since 2009.
In November 2016, staff Sgt. David J. Whitcher, 30, of Bradford, New Hampshire, a member of 7th Special Forces Group, was near Patio Beach, the Naval Air Station Key West property near Fort Zachary Taylor State Park, in very shallow water with other students taking the Combat Diver Qualification Course. When he was brought to the surface, he was rushed to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island where he was pronounced dead, said Army spokewoman Janice Burton.
In 2009, Army Special Forces Staff Sgt. Mark M. Maierson, 27, of Littleton, Colo. died while training in the pool.
About 11 months later, Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Ronald Tyler Woodle, 26, of Waynesville, North Carolina died in waters off Key West. Woodle was a Navy SEAL and not a member of the Special Forces.