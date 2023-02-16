Artificial reefs have enhanced Florida Keys diving for decades, at least since the 9-foot-high bronze sculpture Christ of the Deep was installed in August 1965 at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo.
Since then, various ships have been procured, cleaned and sunk to become Keys artificial reefs such as the U.S. military missile tracker Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg off Key West and the Navy Landing Ship Dock Spiegel Grove off Key Largo.
Among the aims of artificial reefs is taking pressure off of natural reefs by providing divers additional interesting and beautiful dive sites. And that is the same goal of Key Largo artist Kaya “Klivick” McCoy, who has an ambitious plan to create an artificial reef with her own hands and tools using environmentally-friendly materials.
Klivick, which combines her first initial and her maiden name, Livick, won first place for her sculpture “Matecumbe Interconnected” at the Art Guild of the Purple Isles annual members’ judged art show at the Florida Keys History and Discovery Center in Islamorada, on display through March 16. “Matecumbe Interconnected” is a small-scale model of what the proposed artificial reef would look like.
Made of copper, limestone, ceramic and aluminum, Klivick’s winning design is to become a 20-foot-high by 30-foot-wide sculpture that she hopes to install off the coast of Islamorada next year.
With her husband, she created the nonprofit Tomorrow’s Reef focused on conservation and building artificial reefs by teaming with municipalities. She also serves as vice president of Nouveau Reef LLC, an environmental consulting firm that seeks to create artificial reefs for the private sector, such as resorts.
“These two organizations work in tandem to conserve and restore corals and coral reefs and to increase the function of artificial reefs through artistic and scientific innovations,” she said. “Their unified vision is to create relevant and contemporary underwater sculptures that act as effective artificial reefs, while contributing to the local economy through ecotourism.”
Klivick is seeking to install her artificial reef at one of two locations off the Keys. She says the permitting process will require approval from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
“[I’ve] had pre-applications meetings with each and will be submitting the application when the partnership is finalized with the village,” she said.
Klivick described her sculpture on display at the museum as representing the fact that the Keys are an archipelago of fossilized coral islands with a living coral reef tract.
“The corals within this reef tract are symbolized in [my] sculpture by aluminum domes that grant a microscopic perspective of staghorn corals,” she said. “The sculpture also explores the symbiotic relationship between the corals and the mangroves, which take root on the historic reefs that comprise the Florida Keys, which act to protect and foster the growth of the corals that grow off our shores today.
“The Key deer’s head, which draws inspiration from a Matecumbe tribal artifact, bridges the gap between the coral and mangrove elements. The deer not only represents the wildlife that is supported by this ecosystem, but also the generations of people which have depended upon it as well.”
The design of the sculpture enables a viewer to imagine the changing shadows and shapes that the leggy mangroves and Key deer antlers would make on the sea bottom and surrounding habitat.
A diver for eight years, Klivick said she always had an appreciation for nature. When she met Mike McCoy, a scientist, both their love of nature and dream of creating artificial reefs cemented their bond, and their blended family is comprised of three teenage boys. The couple also operates New Leaf Environmental Consulting in addition to the aforementioned businesses.
The 41-year-old artist has been sculpting for 22 years. Her work incorporates nature, including its microscopic forms.
“I feel they’re the true foundation for our past, present and future — and the most magnificent forms that exist,” she said.
She was a high school 3-dimensional art teacher for 11 years, including at Keys Gate in Homestead. She stopped teaching to pursue artificial reef making full-time.