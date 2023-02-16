Artificial reefs have enhanced Florida Keys diving for decades, at least since the 9-foot-high bronze sculpture Christ of the Deep was installed in August 1965 at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo.

Since then, various ships have been procured, cleaned and sunk to become Keys artificial reefs such as the U.S. military missile tracker Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg off Key West and the Navy Landing Ship Dock Spiegel Grove off Key Largo.