Philanthropist John Padget said enabling transformations is at the heart of his support of communities and the arts. Padget, of Key West, spoke about “The Art of Philanthropy” during the Jan. 28 Florida Keys Council of the Arts annual meeting, which took place via Zoom.
Board Chair Bonnie Greenberg of Conch Key presented the annual report and financial statement for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, after Elizabeth Young, executive director of the arts council, interviewed Padget.
Padget and his life partner, Jakob Dekker, who has passed, have supported education in the Keys for two decades, most visibly through the college scholarship program Take Stock in Children and Monroe Computes, which encourages students to earn industry certifications while in local schools. Padget also has long supported the arts.
Padget has served on numerous boards and, for 50 years with Dekker, has funded and supported transformations in The Netherlands and Curacao, transforming rundown historic houses on a canal in Holland and downtown buildings in Curacao. Downtown Curacao, where drug dealers and sex workers used to operate, now flourishes with a museum that documents the transatlantic slave trade and training locations. Closer to home, the Florida Keys Sculpture Trail was the brainchild of Padget and Dekker, with coordination and implementation by Young, Susann D’Antonio and the arts council.
Padget learned about the New York Arts League Model 2 Monument program in 2017, and when the City of New York said the giant sculptures had to be removed from its park along the Hudson River, Padget said, “I’ve got a perfect home for them.” Now, nine sculptures are displayed from Islamorada to Key West, with three more recently installed in Truman Waterfront Park.
Padget revealed optimism about the future as he concluded the conversation with his observation that there has been a resurgence of individualism during the pandemic, as people have spent time by themselves or in small groups. He foresees this will “lead to a surge of creativity.” He cited during one of this country’s darkest eras, the Great Depression (particularly 1929-1930), New Yorkers decided to build the Empire State Building in mid-town Manhattan, which was the world’s tallest building for 40 years and named after the state’s nickname, the Empire State.
The board meeting was followed by the Florida Keys Council of the Arts Board of Directors meeting at which the directors approved grants programs and thanked Bill and Mary Carlin Porter of Key West for their continuing support of the Culture Series, a cultural program for arts council members who support the organization at the advocate membership level of $250 a year or more.
Young also shared news that the Connections Project, A Mosaic of the Florida Keys, kicks off this month to create awareness of the arts council’s role as the local arts agency charged with promoting and supporting arts throughout the Keys.
Hundreds of 6x6-inch canvases, innovatively painted and decorated by local Keys artists in myriad media, will be showcased beginning Feb. 16-27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Sunday) at Our Place in Paradise Gallery, 88711 Overseas Highway in Islamorada.
The canvases are for sale as a fundraiser for the arts council. For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com.