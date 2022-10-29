First in a series.
As of late, stressors such as housing insecurity, natural disasters and pandemics have risen to the forefront, affecting the mental health of Florida Keys residents, who have had their share over the last 10 years.
Since 2014, Monroe County has had some of the highest suicide rates in Florida. During the past 10 years, it has led the state in suicide rates at 24.29% versus 13.97% statewide per capita.
And while those numbers are high, they have only been exacerbated by hurricanes Irma and Ian and other natural disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody has mental health,” says Maureen Dunleavy of the Guidance Care Center of the Florida Keys. Her nonprofit group tries to stay on top of mental health crises throughout Monroe County, and after crunching the numbers, she has come to some interesting conclusions.
During a recent Key West City Commission meeting, Dunleavy highlighted National Mental Health Day and cited a surveillance survey conducted every few years by the University of Miami. The 2016 Monroe County, Florida Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey Suicide Risk Report compares different stressors that impact driving the higher numbers, particularly in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
It is important to note that while said natural disasters contribute, the data shows clearly housing insecurity is the No. 1 driving force. And she is quick to point out that housing insecurity isn’t just caused by natural disasters; losing housing being converted into VRBO or Airbnb units can be devastating.
“You have people that have been long-term renters with good relationships with their landlords, and all of the sudden, their apartment, townhouse, or home is sold out from under them,” says Dunleavy. “Not just in Key West, but throughout the island chain.
The new owners might not care about long-term stability for the workforce, more so focusing on profiting on the short-term rental market.
“What we saw was a rise in housing insecurity after a major natural disaster,” said Dunleavy. “Irma removed nearly 25% of the available housing units from the market, putting a tough squeeze in an already critical situation.”
Although the numbers aren’t finalized, Ian could have had a similar effect.
Although it is too soon to see what impacts Hurricane Ian will have on Monroe County, Dunleavy encourages people to reach out to the Guidance Care Center, where they help with many issues aside from suicidal ideation. They can also help with substance abuse issues and also help get laypeople on the right track to help others.
Persons at risk for suicide reported significantly more depression, less exercise, more inability to work, poorer mental health, physical health and general health, and more activity limitation due to health than those not at risk for suicide.
Most notably, persons at risk for suicide were more likely to be renters than persons not at risk for suicide. As a measure of socio-economic status, housing tenure has slowly been emerging in the suicide literature as a stronger predictor of suicidal ideation. The numbers are split about evenly between female and male subjects with advanced age also adding to the equation, as well as income, employment and education.
Overall, the county has a higher percentage of renters, 44.3%, than the rest of Florida, 33.2%. Monroe’s percentage of cost-burdened households (those paying more than 30% of income for rent or mortgage) exceeds statewide estimates by 8%, with more than 19% of Monroe County households paying more than 50% of their income for housing. The local government is currently reviewing policies regarding zoning for low-income housing in Monroe County, and public attention to the health risks related to renting in the county may help inform their decisions.
For emergencies, Dunleavy recommends calling 911, but to avail yourself of the Guidance Care resources, call 305-434-7600 24 hours a day, pressing option 8 to contact the main specialist on duty.
Next: Substance use, misuse and the dangers of fentanyl.