At least two chugs with migrants from Cuba arrived in Key West on Wednesday, in what has been an especially busy year for migrant crossings from the Caribbean.
The first vessel arrived at Edward B. Knight Pier at around 6:15 in the morning, containing five male passengers, according to a witness. Local executive chef Martha Hubbard said she was walking at the pier around that time when she got “a big old waft of diesel, which is what you usually get when chugs come in.” Hubbard said she and a few other pedestrians watched a group of migrants come onto the pier from a vessel that consisted of “thin layers of styrofoam and two-by-fours.”
Hubbard said the migrants departed the area and police arrived about five minutes later, but she did not see them take the migrants into custody.
Later Wednesday morning, another vessel consisting of styrofoam and wood planks arrived and disembarked on a sidewalk area by the 1800 Atlantic condominium. Fifteen male passengers and one female were detained by police from Key West Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol.
A group of spectators gathered around the migrants, some of whom conversed with them in Spanish and took cellphone videos of them. One man reported that they said they’d been at sea for two days. A police officer on the scene said he could only presume the migrants were from Cuba. He could not disclose whether any of them required medical attention.
Police clashed briefly with a spectator who was attempting to bring a plate of sandwiches to the migrants. Police said they could not allow it because the migrants could have allergies.
Some witnesses remarked that the migrants must have endured a rough trip over the Florida Straits, with some rain and wind in the forecast over the last two days. The National Weather Service had a warning for small vessels to exercise caution Wednesday. Winds in Key West were reported at 15 to 20 knots.
“They were just looking very happy that they were on the ground,” Hubbard said.
On Friday, May 20, a good Samaritan alerted U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel about 15 miles southeast of Islamorada.
“Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative,” said Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll, Coast Guard District Seven. “Relatives located outside the United States, please contact your local U.S. Embassy.”
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,952 Cuban migrants compared to 838 in fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016.