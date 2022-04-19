Environmentalists are challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet by asking the courts to uphold an administrative law judge’s previous recommended denial of a plan to build the “Kendall Parkway,” a 14-mile, six-lane extension of the Dolphin Expressway, or State Road 836, outside Miami-Dade County’s Urban Development Boundary.
The area is home to farmland, environmentally sensitive areas and the county’s west freshwater well field.
The road was proposed to help alleviate increasing traffic problems for commuters in western Miami-Dade County.
The governor and Cabinet voted last June to allow the east to west extension of the Dolphin Expressway along the Everglades over the Bird Drive Basin, a body of wetlands intended to help restoration efforts in the southern Everglades and Florida Bay. The Cabinet consists of Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and the lone Democrat, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried. Fried voted against the proposed extension.
The Tropical Audubon Society and Miami-Dade resident Michelle Garcia say this approval violates a previous court ruling and filed an appeal on March 28 to uphold that order.
After an eight-day trial in 2020, Administrative Law Judge Suzanne Van Wyk found that the tollway authorized by the amendment would result in “meager” traffic improvements, would imperil a drinking water well field, and that the county had failed to analyze impacts on Everglades’ wetlands and restoration. Therefore, the proposed extension violated state planning law, the judge ruled.
“The governor and Cabinet approved the extension amendment anyway. The agencies ignored a court ruling and are in blatant violation of the law,” said Tropical Audubon Society attorney Richard Grosso. “Their decision violates the basic rule of administrative hearings. We’re confident we’re going to win an appeal.”
The Kendall Parkway had been proposed initially over a decade ago, according to Grosso.
“Thankfully, smarter heads prevailed back then, but the project resurfaced about three years ago,” he said. “Is destroying wetlands worth shaving off six minutes of your commute?”
Extending a toll road through wetlands would appear to contradict DeSantis’ patterned behavior of championing Everglades restoration.
“The Governor and Cabinet’s order is a devastating loss for county residents and wetlands habitat that birds and other wildlife rely on. Not to mention, the order defies Miami-Dade County’s Comprehensive Development Master Plan and contradicts the state’s Everglades restoration plans,” said Tropical Audubon Society President José Francisco Barros.
According to the Tropical Audubon Society, the proposed $1 billion tollway extension, if built, would threaten the Bird Drive Basin project, a component of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan; increase the cost of and timeline for completing other Everglades restoration projects; remove a key area needed for drinking water supply recharge; and stress wildlife, including endangered and threatened species.
The proposed tollway would traverse the Pennsuco wetlands, which are protected under the Miami-Dade Comprehensive Development Master Plan.