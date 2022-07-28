The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has turned over its investigation into the death of a snorkeler off the Lower Keys early this week to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement because of the possibility that a FWC boat struck the diver.
FWC officials confirmed Wednesday, July 27, their agency was not going to investigate the matter because of the possibility an FWC boat was involved in the fatal accident.
“Preliminary information indicates head trauma from a possible vessel strike,” FWC spokesman Rob Klepper said Wednesday. “Due to the FWC vessel in proximity at the time and location the accident may have occurred, the FWC has requested that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conduct an independent investigation of the incident to ensure complete transparency. This is an active and ongoing boating accident investigation. All of us at the FWC extend our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the victim during this time.”
The snorkeler, a 27-year-old man from Port Orange, on Florida’s northeast coast, was found dead off Key Haven on Monday, July 25, just two days before the two-day spiny lobster mini-season.
On Monday, July 25, while checking two vessels during lobster sport season water patrol off Key Haven, FWC officers were advised of a snorkeler who had not yet surfaced. Search efforts were immediately initiated and additional FWC units, an FWC aircraft and a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft were brought into the area to assist, according to a FWC news release on Tuesday.
After several hours, the FWC and Monroe County dive teams were activated, and they recovered the body of the snorkeler. Preliminary information indicated head trauma from a possible vessel strike. The boating accident investigation was active and ongoing, the FWC said in its news release.
Monday’s death was the first of two water-related deaths this week.
A 53-year-old Englewood, Florida man died after being removed from the water during a snorkel trip in the Lower Keys on Tuesday, July 26, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Kale Dailey was snorkeling in Sawyer Channel with a group of people at approximately 11:24 a.m. and stated he was not feeling well while in the water and wanted to return to the private vessel. His condition worsened and others helped him to the boat, where 911 was called, Linhardt said.
The FWC responded and brought Dailey ashore to Blimp Road on Cudjoe Key. Dailey was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul play is not expected to be a factor, and the investigation is ongoing. Autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.
On Wednesday, the FWC spokesman Jason Rafter reported a lot of boats on the water, but no accidents or major resource violations.
“It is as busy as it can be out here,” Rafter said.