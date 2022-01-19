A Hollywood producer who is credited with two of the highest-grossing films of all time is selling his Islamorada home as production on two new films keeps him out of the country.
Jon Landau, who produced such films as “Avatar” and “Titanic,” for which he won an Academy Award, has owned a home known as Bali Hai on Plantation Key’s Millionaires’ Row for about 12 years and in that time has been an active member of the Upper Keys community.
Reached recently in New Zealand, Landau said he still plans to be a part of the Keys community, but in a more limited sense. This year, he will be again supporting the Bougainvillea Ball, which raises money for Mariners Hospital. In July, he donated bottles of wine from his home’s wine cellar to be auctioned off in a fundraiser of Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys. The family also created a food fund for the Upper Keys during the pandemic.
But he has not been able to spend much time in the Keys for the last several years. He said he will remain in New Zealand to complete “Avatar 2,” set to come out later this year, and work on “Avatar 3,” which is anticipated in 2024.
Landau’s wife, Julie, was not able to be with him much in 2020 due to COVID-related travel restrictions but was able to join him in New Zealand in 2021. While spending the next few years overseas, it did not make sense for them to keep their home in the Keys, he said.
“Right now, the reality is that my work is keeping me out of the country for an extended period of time and to have that place that gives people as much joy as our home has been able to do, it’s silly to have it empty. Someone should enjoy it,” Landau said.
The home, which is listed the market for $14 million by American Caribbean Real Estate, sits on the Old Highway at Mile Marker 89.3.
The property is about 4 acres, with 200 feet of oceanfront, six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The home was designed with Balinese influence, hence the name, Joy Martin, broker/owner of American Caribbean, said in a news release.
“Bali Hai’s unique design has a complex roof structure resulting in gorgeous exposed beams, the exterior columns are covered in a green riverbed stone imported from East Timor and Bali,” Martin said.
The property has hosted charitable fundraisers as well as garden tours to show off its landscaping that features more than 300 varieties of palm trees, 25 different types of bamboo and 100 types of flora. It also has a tennis court, swimming pool, hot tub with a fire pit, 7,000-gallon saltwater fish pond and deep-water dockage.
Landau first moved to Islamorada in 2010 and told the Free Press at the time that he and Julie were planning on enjoying the village’s tennis and fishing clubs and had already attended fireworks at Founders Park, the Morada Way Art Walk and a party at Morada Bay.
He was enmeshed in Hollywood appointments even then, and had to travel regularly from Islamorada to New York, Los Angeles and Toronto. He had already started work on the “Avatar” sequels at that time.