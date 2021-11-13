The Bahama Village affordable housing project referred to as “The 3.2” is moving forward after many years of debate and delays.
Plans for the project, on a 3.2 parcel of land in the Truman Waterfront area that has been used for years as an open field for recreation, have been narrowed down by the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee to two developers’ proposals.
Key West City Commission put out a request for proposals several months ago. At the committee’s Nov. 4 meeting, members approved the evaluation committee’s ranking of bid proposals for the RFP. A total of five proposals had been received.
The consultant who has been working with the city on the process is Juanita Jones, a technical advisor for the Florida Housing Coalition. Jones has 25 years of experience and has worked for Monroe County.
At the committee meeting, members got their first opportunity to see presentations from the top two candidates for the project: Fort Street LLC, which is affiliated with Habitat For Humanity; and Vestcor, which is affiliated with AH Monroe.
Heather Carruthers, with K2M Design, talked about how the Front Street proposal would comprise 106 units, 30 home-ownership units and 76 rental units. In addition, there would be approximately 1,600 square feet of commercial space.
According to the proposal from Vestcor, The Lofts at Bahama Village GP, LLC will set aside 30 units at 80% area medium income Area Median Income (AMI) and 21 units at 120% AMI. As such, the proposed unit mix for the 102 rental units will satisfy the FHFC RFA requirements and the City of Key West desired reservation goals by income category.
The group anticipates the Lofts at Bahama Village will request approximately $1.9 million in annual low income housing tax credits and $5.5 million in State Apartment Incentive Loan (SAIL) financing. The 16 for-sale units and commercial space will be financed with traditional bank construction debt and equity that will come from the members of Lofts at Bahama Village GP, LLC.
AH Monroe County Executive Director Scott Pridgen gave the presentation on the second proposal, from The Vestcor Companies/TVC Development, which would be called the Lofts at Bahama Village.
The team, led by Vestcor, would transform the vacant 3.2 acre parcel into 118 residential units and 9,000 square feet of commercial space. The main vision appears to be that the community would be designed to provide connectivity to the Truman Waterfront Park and surrounding residential and commercial uses.
The group told the committee that they have assembled an experienced development team to redevelop the 3.2-acre Truman Waterfront parcel into a mixed-use community. The development team includes the Vestcor Companies/TVC Development, Charley Toppino & Sons, AH Monroe, Smith Hawks, P.L. PQH Group Design, Marino Construction Group, and Mike Flaugh Landscape Architect.
For the proposal for Fort Street LLC, there are Letters of Interest from the National Equity Fund and JP Morgan associated with $13.6 million and $9 million are pledged. Use of Low Income Housing Tax Credits will be utilized, and the resulting equity will allow the developer to restrict income and rents to 120% of AMI and to exceed proposed income targets. Gross rental income is projected at $105,174 per month or $1.2 million annually.
In the proposal for Vestcor, The Lofts at Bahama Village, the financial plan is to request approximately $1.9 million in annual low income housing tax credit allocation and $5.5 million in SAIL financing.
Key West City Commissioner Clayton Lopez commented on the overall process and said this is a project that is 100% needed in Bahama Village.
“The whole Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) project began in 1996, and by around 2002, I think, when the transfer took place, the primary purpose was to benefit Bahama Village economically,” Lopez told The Key West Citizen. “The thing is, Bahama Village remains statistically the most blighted area of the city, as far as median income goes. When I first came on board, Bahama District 6 had the greatest number of public housing units of any place in the city, and we added a couple more in other districts now, so actually that is no longer the case,” he added.
Lopez thinks the long delay in getting the project underway was caused by several factors, he said.
“It wasn’t until about 2009 or so that we actually got really busy on this,” Lopez said. “There are a lot of people throwing things out there about the reason for the delay, but the reality of it is that people have fallen asleep or were asleep at the wheel and not paying attention and are just coming on board or just waking up now, and seeing that it has taken us this long. But there are a number of reasons. Not the least of which is also the fact that the Navy, even though they transferred the property to us, there was a significant series of cleanings for the land that needed to go forth before we could turn over one grain of sand over there. We’ve had a number of hurdles along the way,” Lopez stated.
In its original form, the property was a little larger, but needed to have the ability for people to have a home-ownership option, Lopez said.
“When I first got on the commission one of the first things that I tried to do was to try to promote a home-ownership piece for that property when it was still 6.6 acres, rather than 3.2. I wasn’t able to gain traction on that at that time,” said Lopez. “However, the families that I know, the families that I hear from, are telling me that they cannot afford to live in the spaces that they have. I know families, full families, not just workers, full families that contribute to our island, that we depend on a daily basis that need two and three bedroom units. Does that cut down on the number of units we can provide? Oh well. The truth is, we’re not going to build ourselves out of the affordable housing crisis anyway. But if we can provide for what’s actually needed, that’s going to be our best pathway forward.”
The drafted request for proposal stated that “the long-anticipated community-based affordable housing development at the junction of Fort and Petronia streets will function as a gateway for members of the Bahama Village neighborhood and will provide access to the world-class Truman Waterfront Park, Fort Zachary Taylor State Park, and the Atlantic Ocean, and is already poised to provide significant services to future residents, with the adjacent CHI health center, nearby Frederick Douglass Gym, and future Frederick Douglass Community Center.”
Voting by mail will begin in December when local residents would authorize the City of Key West to lease the 3.2 acres at Truman Waterfront for a period of up to 99 years for the exclusive purpose of affordable workforce housing, if approved by voters. The Bahama Village 3.2 affordable housing project will only move forward if approved by the voters. Election Day is Jan. 18.
The area of the Bahama Village Affordable Housing Project is technically the oldest residential community in Key West, with an extensive Bahamian history, and the first area where the Bahamian settlers arrived in the 1800s.
The next step is a presentation of the two final candidates at the City Commission’s next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at which time a final selection is expected.