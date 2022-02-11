The Historic Diesel Plant in Bahama Village was one of the oldest electrical generation stations in the South, first coming online in 1887 and providing electricity to the Keys until the 1950s. It has sat unused since then, and the city is moving to redevelop the main building into something usable.
On Wednesday, a few stakeholders and neighbors gathered at Douglass Gym to discuss potential uses for the site. The meeting was heavy on concerns and lighter on ideas, however, as attendees voiced issues on traffic, development and problematic uses for it. An unsolicited offer from Ram’s Head Southernmost to use the site as a brewery was thoroughly rebuked. Some said that the site should be redeveloped through grant money and turned into a public use space, rather than allowing developers to fund the project and expect profitable returns. The resounding consensus was that whatever becomes of it, it should be something that benefits the community.
“This is the perfect case for government to step in with grants and the ability for them to write a decent proposal to mitigate this property that we’ve assumed as a community so that it doesn’t go against the wishes of that neighborhood,” said Monroe Holloway, an executive assistant to Mayor Teri Johnston, who grew up in the neighborhood. “We have to find a way that it complements the park and doesn’t create another Duval Street.”
Holloway stressed the need for government to take the lead in developing the project and warned against allowing private industry to take it over.
“If we invite private industry, you’re going to get private industry demands and with private industry demands it’s going to run counter to anything that you put down there for the community,” he said. “There’s so many different things we need. We need meeting space, we need incubator space for businesses in the CRA. The 3.2 is going to need facilities for whatever services they’re going to provide. There are so many different community responses to this situation.”
Kawana Staffney, who runs the Bahama Village Music Program, said she was a recent first-time homebuyer in the neighborhood and the last thing she wanted to see put in was a brewery in the area where her children play outside. She suggested some uses could be an open-air market, a space for seniors to access the internet within walking distance, or even a barber shop, instead of having to travel all the way to Flagler Avenue or New Town for that service.
“That’s a service back here that, as long as I was a little girl, was back here and there was, like, three or four of them when I was growing up,” she said. “It can be a multi-use facility, but it has to be for this community. We are getting edged out and it’s enough. I get it, make money, make money, make money, but I’m sorry, the city is making money in other instances and at some point, the community has to come first.”
Some other ideas that were brought up by other attendees were a food market, since the closest place to get groceries was Fausto’s; a community garden, which one woman remarked could be used to grow human cocoa and other products, or a space for art classes.
The building is in poor shape and still has large, heavy machinery left over from its days as a power plant. Steve McAlearney, director of engineering for the City of Key West, said a study showed it will take about $2.8 million to “white box” the building and $3.8 million to bring it up to code.
“I think part of the reason we have this meeting is to gear all ideas, and concerns about impacts is part of this kind of discussion, an important part of this discussion,” said Katie Halloran, director of the city’s Planning Department. “It’s better that the city know what the community is thinking before we get too far down the road with a project of this size.”
Halloran said the next steps will be for herself and other city employees to bring the community feedback back to the city and work from there.
A second meeting will be held virtually on Monday, Feb. 14, at noon. To register, sign in at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.zoom.us/89281442746.