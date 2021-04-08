After delays, design changes and other interruptions that have slowed construction on the new community center in Bahama Village, the project is moving toward a final design approval by city officials.
The Key West Planning Board and city’s Tree Commission have signed off on the plans, which call for a 9,500-square-foot, $4-million building located next to the Douglass Gym on Olivia Street. The Historic Architectural Review Commission is scheduled to take a last look at the design at its Wednesday, April 28, meeting. If HARC members approve the design, it goes to the Key West City Commission for a final approval.
“We’re hoping to go back [to HARC] either this meeting or the next,” said project manager Karen Wilman, senior construction manager for Key West. “We’re going to keep it moving.”
Even after those approvals, however, there are still time-consuming steps the city has to take before ground can be broken. Once city commissioners have signed off, city engineers and the architect, K2M Design, will finalize construction blueprints and cost estimates, then put out a Request for Proposals (RFP) to construction companies.
“We’re ready to roll on this,” said Key West Engineering Director Steve McAlearney. “This has been going on, it seems like forever. We, the city, have changed project managers a few times. We’re on our third project manager. The architects have changed project managers.”
Originally proposed to be located in what is now the new Truman Waterfront Park, high costs of the park led city officials to move the community center next to the Douglass Gym, where Tax Incremental Funding (TIF), a percentage of neighborhood property taxes funneled back into the area for community improvement projects, could be used instead of grant money designated for the park. The initial cost estimate in 2018 was $3 million for a roughly 6,000-square-foot community center. Since then, the square footage has increased to 9,496, with the budget estimated at a little more than $4 million.
The plans call for a two-story building to be built next to but separate from the Douglass Gym. Inside the two-story structure, the first floor will contain a large multipurpose main hall that can be used for concerts and District 6 community meetings. It will also contain classrooms and a commercial kitchen.
“It will have a kitchen if Star of the Sea wants to host some sort of meal program,” McAlearney said, referring to the St. Mary’s Basilica meal and food pantry program for people and families in need.
The second floor will have offices, including “incubator” space for the development of small local businesses. There will also be a large studio where the Bahama Village Music Program can hold student rehearsals.
In other Bahama Village construction news, the new community health center at 727 Fort St. is on track to open to the public near the end of July, McAlearney said. CHI, a Miami-based non-profit medical services provider that operates health centers in Marathon and Tavernier, is developing the former Douglass School band room into a 4,000-square-foot health clinic for family medicine, obstetrics, pediatrics, dental care, a pharmacy, laboratory services and mental health and substance abuse services. Free parking will be available in the existing lot across the street from the building.
CHI was approved for a lease agreement in April 2020 after a years-long debate over how the empty band room building could be used. A Bahama Village community group, the Frederick Douglass Black Educators Memorial Project, wanted the city to give the band room building to them for a museum and community center honoring former teachers from the Douglass High School. The school educated generations of Black students from 1871 to 1965, when the schools in Key West and Monroe County were finally desegregated.