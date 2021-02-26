The 65-plus-year-old Martin Luther King Jr. community swimming pool in Bahama Village is in bad shape and may need extensive repairs or even a complete replacement.
The pool remains open and the water quality is being maintained via regular chemical checks, according to Key West Community Services Director Marcus Davila. But the structural integrity of the elevated pool is currently under examination, according to city officials.
“It’s not unsafe. We passed a health inspection about a month ago,” Davila said. “But it’s aging.”
“There are cracks in it and it’s disintegrating,” Mayor Teri Johnston said. “They’re not sure how long it will remain open.”
Davila said his team does daily maintenance at the pool but that water leaks and other problems in the building have led him to turn the structural issue over to the Engineering Department.
“It’s too much for my department to handle,” he said.
Steve McAlearney, Key West Engineering Department director, said the city’s architect, Karen Wilman, has taken a first look at the pool and found multiple structural issues, including problems with the roof and leaks from the second-story pool eroding the lower-level foundation. Wilman is undertaking a deeper examination of the pool and the community center building it is housed in at 300 Catherine St. The city may have to hire an outside structural engineer to assist, McAlearney said.
“It’s really a tired building and a tired pool,” he said.
The public swimming pool was built by the city sometime in the mid-1950s, according to Key West City Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who grew up in Bahama Village and remembers taking swimming lessons there. While the pool is popular in the neighborhood, its original intent was abysmal.
“The pool was built to keep the Black community off of city beaches,” Lopez recalled. “It’s been tremendously important to the community through the years,” he added. The swim program has saved many a child’s life” by teaching them to swim, he said.
Johnston said multiple instances of deferred maintenance on the pool during the years have led to its current dilapidated state. In the past 20 years, the city has spent money on major repairs twice: an extensive roof improvement in 2018 for approximately $215,000; and a facelift in 2012-13 fiscal year for plumbing, spalling and painting that cost approximately $300,000.
As part of the roof replacement in 2018, the city also installed a solar pool heater. However, there have been problems with the pool heater for years and it is not currently in operation. The city spends approximately $300,000 each year on staff salaries, chlorine, minor repairs and utilities to maintain the pool.
McAlearney said that depending on the upcoming structural report, he will ask for funding in the fiscal year 2021-22 budget to either repair the structural defects or replace the pool entirely.
“Based on what it costs, the commissioners may decide to patch it up and start designing a new one,” he said about the community pool.
Davila said the unheated pool doesn’t draw many swimmers in the winter. But in the summer, upward of 40 people a day use it, both children in swim classes and adults doing laps, he said.