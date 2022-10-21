Bahama Village, among the most brutally hit of Key West neighborhoods, continues to move forward and make progress as the rest of the island city continues to recover from Hurricane Ian.
With Monroe County finally receiving FEMA Individual Assistance Status, Key West City Commissioner Clayton Lopez says that is a move in the right direction for one of the island’s most vulnerable communities.
“I have already had an insurance adjuster to my house,” said Lopez. “But I am one of the lucky ones. Many of our residents don’t have access to insurance, and FEMA is their only hope at replacing their possessions.”
Lopez was thankful for city, county, state and national officials campaigning to have Monroe Country added for federal disaster relief.
“Everybody has done a fantastic job,” said Lopez. And few have tried to turn this into a political issue.”
Lopez cited visits from U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez and others who came down to observe firsthand what was happening.
“He didn’t introduce himself to people. He just walked and observed and interacted with people, assessing their needs,” said Lopez. “Our community is very thankful for that type of non-partisan support.”
On Wednesday, the city announced FEMA will be setting up a mobile registration intake center in Key West at the Nelson English Park, 1127 Thomas St. The center will begin operation on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a news release from city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
FEMA will receive members of the public for the purpose of registering applicants, providing information such as the status of applications, and general information on FEMA disaster assistance. Other federal, state, local and voluntary organizations may also provide similar information on their programs, Crean said.
Lopez said he hopes to have a walk-through with FEMA officials of the area around Nelson English Park.
“Having FEMA have a presence here is not only a good thing for Bahama Village, but is a good thing for the rest of Key West as they try to recover from the impacts of this storm,” Lopez said
Another high point, said Lopez, was the Key West Housing Authority’s response to flooding and other damage to 96 units of affordable housing in his district and beyond, under the guidance of Randy Sterling Jr., Executive Director of the KWHA.
“They have done a fantastic job for the rest of the community and us,” said Lopez. ”But I will let them tell you where they are at.”
Sterling reported earlier this week he hopes all repairs should be moving toward completion in the next month or so. One of the biggest tasks was anticipating damage and ensuring the KWHA had the plan to replace significant appliances, making conditions habitable for residents.
“We have a few units that might just have mini-refrigerators or just a microwave instead of a full range,” said Sterling. “But by Thursday, we have a large shipment of full-size utilities coming in and hope to get those out to people as soon as we can.”
Sterling said that as Ian approached, he and his staff were anticipating needs and completing orders to have those big-box items on hand as soon as possible.
“Supply chain issues are bad enough, but throw a major hurricane in and it makes things very difficult,” said Sterling. “But between anticipating that and working with our contractors ahead of time to respond to damage as quickly as possible, we have been able to get a lot done in a short amount of time considering the several million dollars in damages sustained.”