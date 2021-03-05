The former Keys Energy diesel plant in Bahama Village, which lost a development deal in January, may be drawing new suitors.
City Manager Greg Veliz said another organization may be coming forward to make a proposal shortly. He wouldn’t identify the group. But the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee (BVRAC) also wants a crack at turning the abandoned diesel plant into a mixed-use complex that would be the commercial portion of the planned 3.2-acre affordable workforce housing development located across the street.
“I’m hearing people are interested. I hope so. That’s great,” Veliz said about redeveloping the diesel plant complex that runs along Fort and Angela streets in Bahama Village.
Built in the 1880s, the historic power plant ceased operations in the 1970s. Empty and slowly crumbling since then, Keys Energy Services offered it for free to the city and voters approved the transfer in a 2016 ballot referendum. The Key West Art & Historical Society was awarded a contract in 2019 by the city, giving the land at no cost to KWAHS in return for turning the five-building plant into a commercial complex that included a museum, restaurant, event space and a microbrewery. But the COVID-19 pandemic hurt fundraising efforts and the society pulled out of the deal early this year before signing the contract.
Since then, however, the diesel plant’s fortunes took a step forward when Key West City Commissioners voted last month to rezone the 3.2 acres plus approximately three adjoining acres that include the diesel plant. The area can now be redeveloped into high-density commercial and residential use.
That brought BVRAC to the plate. Chairman Aaron Castillo said his board is currently scheduling a walk-through of the plant structures. He expects the board to begin formally discussing whether to make a proposal to the city at its April 1 meeting.
“We have TIF [tax incremental funding] funds and Florida state financing to borrow,” Castillo said recently about how BVRAC could pay for a redevelopment project that could cost between $10 and $20 million. “And we have Caroline Street Corridor and Key West Bight [TIF accounts]. We’ve helped them in the past. We’re supposed to help each other.”
TIF funds are a portion of property taxes paid by residential and commercial owners in a specific neighborhood that are returned to that area to make capital improvements. The Caroline Street Corridor and Bahama Village Redevelopment Agency is one TIF fund and the Key West historic seaport has its own TIF fund, as well.
“I think we can do wonders with this building,” Castillo said at a recent BVRAC meeting where a vote to have a workshop on the proposed project was unanimously approved. “Let’s put some vision into it.”
“There’s a lot of opportunity with that piece of property,” agreed BVRAC Commissioner Jethon Williams.
BVRAC Commissioner Patricia Eables said she would like to see a Bahama Village museum in the former diesel plant. She also raised the possibility of building market-rate rental apartments on the second floor that could fund building operations.
Any BVRAC proposal would have to go through a normal request for proposals process that could draw other bidders, as well. Assistant City Manager Patti McLaughlin said an RFP is a long way away and that the project “is going to take a lot of money.” But Mayor Teri Johnston said she would be very interested in a proposal from BVRAC.
“They certainly have a greater stake in the success of the diesel plant,” she said about the advisory committee.