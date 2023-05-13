Julia Campbell was young again.
The 93-year-old lifelong Bahama Village resident boarded a Conch Train last Saturday and made the little over a mile trip along Duval Street to the Custom House to view the exhibit “Bahama Village: Relics of a Fading Community.”
There, she looked on as memories of nine decades came to life. At the beginning of the exhibit, Julia came face to face with a bigger-than-life photo of her brother, David Alvin, playing the base drum and marching down Petronia Street with the Welters Coronet Band.
“This is wonderful,” she said, slightly tearing up. “It is important to show people and our families what our ancestors did and how we helped to build Key West.”
And that is precisely what the exhibition, hosted by the Key West Art & Historical Society, does.
The treasure trove of photographs and artifacts takes viewers back to the 1800s when immigration was at its peak from the Bahamas and Southeastern United States to modern times.
It looks at the contributions of Key West’s indigenous people — Bahamian, Cuban, Chinese and others — through the lens of topics like industry, music, art and the military.
Julia was one of more than 60 people ranging from 10 to 100 who were brought to enjoy the exhibit before it closes on Sunday, May 21.
Dr. Virginia Burgohy-Irving was one of the founders of the Fredrick Douglass School Black Educators Project, the non-profit group that curated and produced the exhibit.
“We believe it is important to tell people the stories about the indigenous people who helped build Key West,” said Burgohy-Irving. ”We just hope this isn’t the last we see of it.
“The group was initially promised the old Douglass School band room on Fort Street. Unfortunately, that space was given to Key West Health Center. We hope the city will honor that promise and find a spot for us.”
In recent years, the idea of dedicating a portion of the Steam Plant project in Bahama Village to the group. But that project has stalled, and the city is going through another round of requests for proposals. RFPs.
In the past, several courtiers have proffered concepts of a retail space, brewery and eatery at the location. Still, the association balked at those ideas, concerned such a facility would endanger the family nature of the neighborhood and wouldn’t be appropriate for its permanent exhibit.
The group has also been offered space as a part of the Douglass School expansion and accepted that temporarily but decided that was not a long-term solution.
“We just really hope that we are going to get the space that we were promised,” said Burgohy-Irving. “We believe this story is important, and we want to continue telling it for generations.”
“Bahama Village: Relics of a Fading Community,” continues at the Key West Art & Historical Society at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last admission being at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets are $17 for adults ($15.50 online), $13 for seniors, locals, college students, and retired military ($11.50 online), and $9 for children ages 7-18 ($7.50 online). Children, active military and society members may attend for free.
For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.