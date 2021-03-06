The Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee withstood a full-court press from city officials Thursday to green-light the selection of a local non-profit housing group to develop a 3.2-acre parcel without competitive bidding.
Instead, BVRAC members voted 5-1 to recommend the city put out a formal request for contractor bids to develop the 3.2-acre parcel in Bahama Village as affordable workforce housing. City officials had asked BVRAC to approve local non-profit service agency AH of Monroe, Inc., as project developer on what is likely to be a multimillion-dollar project without going through the usual RFP process.
The city charter allows it to bypass the normal RFP process for reasons “in the best interest of the city.”
Despite the fact BVRAC members had previously expressed frustration at the length of time the project is taking — discussions on how to develop the land began almost 20 years ago — the Bahama Village commissioners stood firm that city bidding regulations should be followed.
“This is too big of a project,” said BVRAC Chair Aaron Castillo. “If we don’t go through the proper channels, it could come back to bite us.”
“All eyes are on us doing this right,” BVRAC Commissioner Jethon Williams said, adding if the contract is awarded with no competition, “this could open us up to lawsuits.”
The problem with going out for an RFP, according to city officials and Scott Pridgen, CEO of AH of Monroe, is that it could take between six and nine months to write the RFP, allow bidders time to develop a proposal, then rank the respondents. Coupled with that, the city will have to hold a special election asking voters to approve a charter change increasing the lease on the 3.2-acre, city-owned property from the current 20 years to 50 years. A minimum 50-year lease is required to apply for a state workforce housing financing program AH Monroe is eligible for that would pay a large part of the project cost.
Between the RFP and the special election, it could push the project back far enough to cause AH Monroe to miss an April 2022 deadline for the state financing, forcing it to wait until 2023.
“What is critical here is to go ahead and at least start the process so that we can prepare for next year’s [state funding] application,” Pridgen told BVRAC members at their Thursday meeting. “So, when the city is working on the charter [lease change], we could be working on the application.”
In addition to its past experience developing 127 units of affordable, income-based housing in Key West, one of the things that makes AH Monroe an attractive partner is that the non-profit is eligible for workforce housing tax credit funding from the state that for-profit developers are not. That funding package, from Florida Housing Finance Corp., is usually offered each year and would cover a large part of the expected project cost. That funding, said AH Monroe in an earlier informal proposal submitted to the city, would allow all of the estimated 120 units on the 3.2-acre parcel to be offered as affordable rental and homeownership units. A private developer would likely have to reserve a percentage of the units to rent at market rate, not income-based affordable, to produce the profit margins necessary to get the developer to sign on to the project.
“Putting it off, that jeopardizes that,” said Key West City Manager Greg Veliz at the BVRAC meeting, referring to the state tax-credit funding.
“The decision you need to make is one where we go forward and not wait any longer,” Key West City Commissioner Jimmy Weekley said at the BVRAC meeting.
But most of the BVRAC members held firm that other developers and contractors needed to be able to bid on the project, although they acknowledged it would be hard for anyone else to beat AH Monroe’s offer of 100% affordable units, including approximately 24 apartments set aside for first-time home buyers. BVRAC Commissioner Williams was the only vote against the motion denying approval of AH Monroe. He had attempted to craft a compromise, suggesting BVRAC hold a special workshop on the issue and vote at a later meeting. But his idea did not take hold.
The BVRAC vote may have little effect, however. The board is an advisory commission and its opinions are intended only be recommendations to city commissioners. Many of the city commissioners want to move ahead quickly with AH Monroe.
“We will take all of their comments, as well as input from the public, as we debate this item,” Mayor Teri Johnston said after the BVRAC meeting. “I think there are reasons we have that exception in our [RFP] regulations and it’s for things such as this; where you have such a clear-cut, strong proposal out there that is in the best interest of the community.”