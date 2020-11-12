Despite giving Bahama Village residents another chance to weigh in on an extensive housing and commercial development proposed for the neighborhood’s northwest side, few speakers showed up at last week’s meeting of the Bahama Village Community Redevelopment Advisory Committee.
BVRAC members themselves were torn between wanting to move ahead with the project, which has been in the planning stages for 18 years, and wanting to tweak details of the residential/commercial development that would build 120 units of workforce housing along with commercial space for small, local businesses. And some BVRAC members did not realize the original 3.2-acre housing development was now part of a 6.6-acre rezoning plan that includes potential future development around the former Keys Energy Diesel Plant — located within the 6.6-acre parcel.
The questions raised at the BVRAC meeting, which went unanswered, included whether development in the new 6.6-acre district would focus on affordable housing or commercial development that could create an “economic engine” for Bahama Village. Also, should the area — envisioned as a “gateway” between Bahama Village and the Truman Waterfront Park — be primarily accessed by foot and bicycle, or should cars be included in the mobility plan? And should the housing portion of the development plan be built in partnership with a private developer or should tax funds from Bahama Village pay for it, giving the neighborhood more control about what is eventually put in the new district?
Several members of the Key West City Commission, including Mayor Teri Johnston, attended the BVRAC meeting. Final approval of the new zoning designation for the 6.6-acres is coming up at the Tuesday, Nov. 17, commission meeting, and Johnson implored BVRAC members to give their recommendations prior to the meeting.
But the only thing BVRAC and city planners agreed on at last week’s meeting was that there will be no transient, vacation rental apartments included in the plan. The 3.2-acre parcel in the proposed district is being set aside for workforce housing and, if approved, would receive a “density bonus,” meaning the zoning would be changed to allow 40 housing units per acre, 120 units total, to be built. The current zoning density is 16 units per acre.
But city land-use regulations for designated workforce housing stipulate that only a minimum of 30% of the apartments would be set aside for “affordable” housing. While that 30% could be increased by the city commission, it is possible market-rate housing would make up the majority of the new rental units, charging rents more expensive than many of the people of Bahama Village, who are supposed to be the primary beneficiaries of the new district, could afford.
“We have so many people in this community who have to work two and three jobs just to live,” said BVRAC member Annette Mobley. “When you say affordable housing, I always say, ‘affordable for who?’ ”
BVRAC member Jethon Williams worried about the “working poor;” Bahama Village residents who work full time but who can barely hold their heads above water because of high housing costs.
“We do not want to give a sense of false hope and put people in these units and then they’re experiencing that exact same lifestyle that they tried to escape,” he said.
“Even though it says 30%, the city commission has the authority to change those numbers,” Johnston told BVRAC. “That will depend on the input we get from all of you.”
Of that 30% minimum for affordable workforce housing, only 10% would be designated for “low” income residents. The remaining 20% would be aimed at “median” and “moderate” income applicants, with the “very low” income designation shut out of the 120 total units the city is proposing. Per Monroe County guidelines, a low-income tenant could be charged a maximum of $1,813 a month for a two-bedroom rental apartment. Median-income tenants would pay $2,268 and moderate-income tenants would pay $2,721 for a two-bedroom unit.
Bryan Green, chairman of the city’s Historic Architectural Review Commission, spoke at the meeting, emphasizing he was speaking as an architect, not representing HARC. He pointed out that not only would the proposed housing ignore very low-income residents, but the idea of attracting a developer to foot the bill for a housing project that included commercial space was unrealistic. If the city cannot find a developer to pay the construction costs in return for collecting rent revenue from the residential and commercial tenants, it would be difficult to find funding elsewhere, he said.
“In the current climate, there is not a hope in Hades of you getting funding, either through commercial funding or developer, for mixed-use,” Green said. “Nobody out there, whether it is [local developer] Pritam Singh or anybody else, is actually going to build you 20,000- or 30,000-square feet of retail or office space in the current [economic] climate.”
BVRAC Chairman Aaron Castillo said his committee would give input to the city commission before its Nov. 17 meeting. But he was clearly frustrated that the same questions raised more than a decade ago have not been resolved.
“All we do is talk about it,” he said, adding, “I’m anxious to get something there. But I’m not anxious enough to put it there and we are not able to live in it.”
“I want us to get it right the first time,” said BVRAC Vice-Chair Patricia Eables. “But at the same time, I don’t want it to get delayed for another year or two years.”