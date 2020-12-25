The Florida congressional delegation has begun to lobby the government of the Bahamas to stop its country’s plans to conduct exploratory drilling for oil roughly 150 miles off the Florida Keys.
The British-owned Bahamas Petroleum Company, under a license from the Bahamian government, plans to drill as deep as 18,000 feet in an area southwest of Andros Island.
The Florida delegation, along with other congressional representatives, sent a letter to Prime Minister Hubert Alexander Minnis and Minister of the Environment and Housing Romauld Sotario Ferreira opposing the Bahamas Petroleum Company’s offshore drilling project. The letter urges the government of the Bahamas to reconsider allowing the BPC drilling project to continue, given the immediate and long-term impacts an oil spill and carbon emissions have on natural ecosystems, local economies and the global climate crisis.
“We believe you should reconsider the agreement established between your government and BPC to protect the beauty and longevity of our fragile and shared ecosystems, the economies that depend on them, and the future of our planet,” the letter stated. “As coastal and near-coastal Members of Congress, we have long fought to prevent oil spills, but the success of this work is directly dependent on the cooperation of other states, our federal government, and nearby nations. We and countless Americans remember the devastation and loss of life caused by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill, for which Florida continues to require restoration funding.
“That well, similar to that which BPC plans to bore, claimed 11 lives and spewed more than 200 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, destroying whole ecosystems and halting tourism and fisheries across the region,” the letter continued. “It has become clear that oil companies such as BPC have every intention to plow ahead despite red flags, which warn of the grave health, natural disaster, and environmental risks of drilling.”
The congressional leaders said, “the Atlantic coast is at risk of severe, even catastrophic, impact from any spills that might occur — essentially undermining the recent offshore drilling ban extension from President Trump, and future offshore drilling restrictions.”
They said it is unclear whether BPC has the capacity to help mitigate a serious disaster, let alone prevent one in the first place.
“Should a calamitous event occur, the Bahamian government and BPC’s clean-up efforts will undoubtedly require financial assistance from neighbors, including the United States, to address any spill that would spread throughout domestic and international waters,” the letter stated.
For perspective, Deepwater Horizon cost an estimated $65 billion to clean up and the effects have yet to be fully alleviated, the Congress leaders said. What’s worse, the ship that is set to begin drilling has a track record of safety issues on previous jobs, including incidents in March 2016, September 2016 and October 2017, according to the congressional leaders.
“We stand ready to work with your government to fight the climate crisis, a looming mass extinction event, and oil and gas interests that seek only to profit off activities that truly put our respective communities at great risk,” the letter stated. “The health of our constituencies, oceans, and planet hinges on what actions we take here and now.”
The members of Congress are not the only ones expressing concern about possible impacts to Florida and the Florida Keys’ fragile coral reef ecosystem in the event of an oil spill.
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman said she and her team are monitoring the proposal.
“We all know well that the boundaries of protection are not respected by the waters of the ocean,” Fangman said. “This could threaten these resources of the Sanctuary and we are absolutely paying close attention to this.”
She speculated that the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will eventually discuss the issue and could take a position on the matter.