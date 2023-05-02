The Brigid Place housing complex in Marathon was deemed structurally unsafe late last week by RAF Structural Engineering, LLC of Big Pine Key and is expected to remain closed to residents for an extended period. St. Columba Episcopal Church, the owner of the affordable housing complex, faces lengthy and costly structural upgrades.
The Rev. Debra Maconaughey of St. Columba said by phone “the building is fixable and that’s our plan. We’ll raise money and look for grants. I know we can do this.”
She admitted the process will take a long time and a lot of money. It’s also clear Maconaughey will need to aggressively broaden her funding search, although she is admittedly unfamiliar with navigating all the possible local, county, state and non-profit avenues.
But she maintains the financial implications pale in comparison to the heartache and sudden displacement her tenants have faced following a balcony collapse at the complex on April 15.
“The financial support for hotel rooms and food ended on Friday morning,” she said. “Most residents have found temporary housing, either with family or friends, and some even found one-bedroom apartments, since there are some ‘off season’ rental opportunities in the city that will last until December.”
However, several families have relocated out of the Keys, while others with children in schools are merely trying to get to the end of the school year before deciding what to do. There are two sets of families with no place to go, one of whom is staying at the church.
To her credit, Maconaughey is dealing with each situation individually. “This is why we bought the building,” she said. “So many in the community and in our congregation have been searching, trying to help. It’s been a tremendous effort,” she said, adding ”most people don’t realize how important this building is to the life of this city.”
The City of Marathon distributed a new release late Friday, April 28, saying an inspection revealed “that the 16 apartments located at 1655 Overseas Highway in Marathon are structurally unsafe. This does not mean that the buildings have been condemned. It does mean that the buildings cannot be occupied at this time.”
City Manager George Garrett said the city “doesn’t want to presuppose the determination, but if the church decides to repair the building, residents will be out a while. This is major spalling, and how the church decides to handle this is up to them.” City Building Official Gerard Roussin was more succinct: “We’ve lost another 16 affordable housing units,” referencing the shuttering of Mariner Place on Coco Plum Drive in January 2021.
The inspection revealed structural problems that extend well beyond the balcony. The prefabricated first-floor system in units 5-8 presents serious damage, says the report. There is spalling, peeling, loss of section and reinforcement corrosion and were observed at all four of the units. It also outlined second-floor concrete damage, including a ceiling opening at three different locations. A cracked floor was observed, as was spalling and cracks at the other three balconies.
But perhaps the most revealing assessment involved the main structural beams and columns, which “would require immediate concrete repair.” Two local contractors said this week this could be a building “death sentence” since indications are the entire structural quality of all four buildings is compromised and cannot be repaired.
Maconaughey said that when they purchased the property in 2018 and renovated it into 2020, such severe structural issues were not conveyed to her by the contractor, Coral Construction, or the sub-contractor, Ray’s Construction. “We never knew spalling was as extensive as it was, and no red flags were ever brought up to me”, she said.
The next steps are to talk with another set of experts to get estimates on the repairs and to continue forging forward raising money. “I live in the world of hopefulness,” Maconaughey said. “There’s the pain of the situation and the heartache, but in end, no one got hurt”.
Maconaughey said she has reached out to the Red Cross for possible assistance, which Leah Stockton, Florida Keys Area President of the United Way of Collier and the Keys, also explored. Deborah Koch, Executive Director of the Greater Miami and the Keys Red Cross responded to Stockton in an email, saying “if the building incident(s) were caused by a storm or fire, the Red Cross would respond.” But, she added, they “generally do not respond to incidents where a landlord or building management would have responsibility for the condition of the building and care of its residents.”
The Coldwell Banker Schmitt Charitable Foundation funded hotel room stays for displaced residents, and Keys Area Interdenominational Resources (KAIR) also funded hotel nights under its homelessness prevention emergency funds.