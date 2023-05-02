Balcony

The April 15 Brigid Place balcony collapse prompted the evacuation of tenants, and the complex has since been deemed uninhabitable.

 Photo by Richard Tamborrino

The Brigid Place housing complex in Marathon was deemed structurally unsafe late last week by RAF Structural Engineering, LLC of Big Pine Key and is expected to remain closed to residents for an extended period. St. Columba Episcopal Church, the owner of the affordable housing complex, faces lengthy and costly structural upgrades.

The Rev. Debra Maconaughey of St. Columba said by phone “the building is fixable and that’s our plan. We’ll raise money and look for grants. I know we can do this.”

