The Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office sent out mail-in ballots on Tuesday for next month’s special election to decide whether the City of Key West should lease 3.2 acres of land in Bahama Village to a non-profit group for 99 years for affordable housing.
Voters on Jan. 18 will decide whether the city should extend the land lease past the city-allowed 20 years to 99 years for an affordable housing project on the Truman Waterfront.
The land-lease extension will help the community to produce more affordable housing and give the private developer access to state funding for affordable housing projects. Such state funding is critical to building affordable housing in the Florida Keys, where land is expensive, construction costs are high and profit margins for affordable housing projects are slim.
Ballots should start to show in Key West residents’ mailboxes within the week and early voting will run from Jan. 3 through Jan. 15, Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin said.
If the referendum is passed, the city can move forward with a group of private developers working on a project called the Lofts at Bahama Village, which is expected to be completed by early 2024.
Last month, the Key West City Commission awarded the contract to build the housing to The Vestcor Companies Inc, in partnership with local developers and cement contractors Charley Toppino & Sons, Inc and the non-profit social service group A.H. of Monroe County, Inc. All three organizations have worked together in the past to build workforce housing. A.H. constructed two housing projects, Poinciana Royale and Marty’s Place.
The Lofts will include approximately 126 units with a portion dedicated to homeownership. Bahama Village community members will be encouraged to apply first, but the housing will be open to other community members as well. The goal is to ensure that all units are for local, full-time residents.
The housing units will range from one to three bedrooms. Rent per month and sale price for homeownership will vary based on household income, ranging from 25% to 140% Area Median Income (AMI). Workforce Housing Guidelines regulates the rental and mortgage amounts, to 30% to 40% of household income.
The community has asked that the developers build more housing at the Lofts that is for sale, not for rent. The developers agreed to look into it and try to construct for housing for sale.
The developers have since removed the 9,000 square feet of commercial space and increased the number of homes for ownership from 16 to 28 homes, A.H. Executive Director Scott Pridgen said.
“This project is by the community and for the community. We are listening,” Pridgen said.
The pro-lease group Housing For All KW issued a news release reminding voters of the Jan. 18 special election and asking them to support the project.
The housing is sorely needed as Key West experiences an unprecedented housing and labor crisis. According to the Key West Chamber of Commerce, more than 2,000 people left Key West between March 2020 and April 2021. With housing prices soaring and an influx of people moving to the Keys, workforce housing is scarce, Housing For All KW stated in its release.
The news release quoted one local worker about the need for housing.
“This land has been vacant for long enough,” stated Terrance Lopez, Bahama Village community member and fifth-generation resident of Key West. Lopez is a corrections officer at the Department of Juvenile Justice and lives in Bahama Village with his wife and two children.
“It’s time to give our community something we felt we have lost. We must vote ‘yes’ to the referendum, and ‘yes’ to our future.”
For information on the referendum, visit http://www.housingforallkw.org.