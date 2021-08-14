His father took John Wesley Powell to a Grapefruit League baseball game in Lakeland, where the hometown Detroit Tigers were hosting the St. Louis Cardinals. Big John idolized Cards slugger Stan Musial, and Charles Arthur “Red” Powell thought it was so important for his son to see “Stan the Man” that he had him excused from classes that afternoon in the early 1950s.
When the game was over, as fate would have it, the Powells ran into Musial at Henley Field as he headed toward the team bus.
“My dad hollered at him: ‘Could we get an autograph?’” said Powell, better known as “Boog,” “and he looked over and said, ‘Sure you can.’ He asked what my name was and signed my autograph, and handed it back to me. He said, ‘You look like you might be a ballplayer.’ I said, ‘I hope so!’ And I was 9 or 10. How did it inspire me? Oh, a ton. I never, ever forgot it. It’s one of my fondest memories.
“I tried to hit like him, with that closed-up, tied-up stance, but I couldn’t. I tried like hell. But he had some of the quickest hands you ever saw and that little teeny bat, he used to sand the handle down on. I talked to him quite a bit later on.”
Musial knew the goods when he saw the goods. Powell became one of the game’s most dominant power hitters in the 1960s and 1970s, was the 1970 American League Most Valuable Player, played in four World Series with the Baltimore Orioles (winning in 1966 and 1970), made the cover of Sports Illustrated four times, and was a four-time All-Star.
Some of his 339 homers were among the longest tape-measure jobs of his era.
He cleared the right field roof at Detroit’s Tiger Stadium, nearly hit the façade beneath the roof at Yankee Stadium (“It cleared all the seats in the upper deck,” said Boog.), and connected for what some believe was the longest ball ever hit out of Chicago’s Comiskey Park.
Powell, who later went onto fame in Miller Lite beer TV commercials, did things in big ways, had a nickname that hooked fans, and sticks in the minds of fans after all these decades.
After Musial’s inspiration, he went on to lead Lakeland to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, before moving to Key West and helping the Conchs win state championships in 1958 and 1959.
He wore a polo shirt in the school colors honoring those ‘58 champs that included his friends Howie Barnwell, Sam Holland and Hugh Morgan.
TIME FLIES
Boog Powell turns 80 on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and was asked to reflect on that milestone.
He took a deep breath, smiled and said, “You know, I don’t look at it like that. It’s just: ‘Where in the hell did the time go?’ You know, where did it go? How in the hell. … I can’t be 80! I remember when I was a kid, if you were 80, you might as well be dead.”
He laughed loudly at that thought.
“You know,” he added, “I’ve got to be careful about saying that.”
He knocked on the wooden dining room table.
Powell continued, “You know, my dad died when he was 54 and my mother died at 32.”
His dad died from heart-related issues and his mother, Julia Mae Powell, was taken by the impact the rheumatic fever she had as a child had on her heart. Boog had colon cancer 24 years ago with “a tumor the size of a baseball,” but had it surgically removed and endured chemotherapy treatments.
And he’s now nearly lived as many years as his parents combined.
“The last year of Mom’s life was spent in an oxygen tent,” said Boog, who credits her with his love of fishing and beginning his baseball career by pitching to him.
Baseball provided a good life. He met his wife, Jan, while playing Triple-A in Rochester, New York, and they had three children who have produced five grandchildren with a first great-grandchild on the way.
Powell used to own Murray Marine marina not far from the home he built in 1979 with Jan on a canal in Key Haven. She was claimed by Alzheimer’s three years ago, and he still misses her so.
He’s turned one bedroom into a baseball memories room. The framed photos on the walls are mostly of championship celebrations with teammates whom were also great friends — guys like Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson (“It was a thrill just to be on the field with Brooks every day.”), Curt Blefary, Gene Brabender and Jerry Adair.
Powell and the Orioles triumphed in the World Series over the pitching-dominant Los Angeles Dodgers in 1966 and Sparky Anderson’s “Big Red Machine” from Cincinnati in 1970.
“Everybody thought the Dodgers were going to take us in four straight with Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale pitching,” said Powell. “First game against Drysdale, Brooks and Frank hit back-to-back homers in the first inning. I just missed one. The next day against Koufax, I got two hits (singles) off him.
“We won (in a four-game sweep) and had a great celebration. We had a party in Baltimore for at least a month, had a hell of a time.”
The Orioles beat another great team four years later.
Boog hit .294 with two homers and five RBI in five games against the Reds, but Brooks hit .429 with two homers and six RBI while making some of the Fall Classic’s most-replayed defensive plays to win Series MVP.
“One of the coolest things I remember is that after the last game was over and we won, Sparky Anderson came into our clubhouse and shook every man’s hand,” said Powell. “He said, ‘You guys were the better team. You beat us fair and square.’”
Outfielder Frank Robinson, also a Hall of Famer, Brooks and Boog finished 1-2-3 in A.L. MVP voting in ’66. They were a terror trio for pitchers.
Powell did win that A.L. MVP award four years later, when he batted .297 with 35 homers and 114 RBI.
The Kennesaw Mountain Landis Trophy, presented to league MVPs, rested on the bed in his baseball room. The name inscribed on it is John W. Powell. No mention of “Boog” for a man almost nobody knew by his given name.
He explained both how he received his legal name and nickname.
“I look like my grandfather, John Wesley Bryant,” said Powell. “He was the first state-elected senator from Polk County. He had my mother when he was 72, and died in 1926. He fought in the Civil War and was a major in the Confederate Army, and rounded up wild cattle to take up to Tallahassee and Lake City.”
His father and aunt combined on the name he’s known by, and which adorns his popular Boog’s BBQ located off Eutaw Street behind the right field stands in Baltimore’s Camden Yards.
“My dad called me a ‘Little Booger’ but my aunt Eunice — and there was a radio show in the early 1940s called ‘Dr. Boogit,’ — and she came over one day and said, ‘Where’s that little Boogit?’ ” said Powell. “It just got shortened to Boog.
“They left the ‘g’ off it when I was playing at Yankee Stadium. I loved it. I loved every minute of it. My teachers all called me John, though. My friends called me Boog. Dizzy Dean interviewed me in 1962 and said, ‘Son, that is the worst name I ever heard.’ I said, ‘Mr. Dean, you’re Dizzy and your brother was Daffy.’ ”
He paused and smiled before adding, “Nah, I didn’t say that. But I’d give a hundred dollars to have said that.”
‘KEY’ TO SUCCESS
Powell, who played at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, started out as a left fielder when he debuted Sept. 26, 1961, playing at Yankee Stadium in the game in which Roger Maris tied Babe Ruth with his 60{sup}th{/sup} homer before breaking the record days later.
“I was trying to be cool,” Powell said of his first at-bat. “I just kept telling myself, ‘Now, don’t be crazy. Don’t jump at anything.’ I was scared to death, and it’s Yankee Stadium. ‘Wow, I’m in Yankee Stadium.’ I look back and Yogi Berra’s catching.”
Berra said, “Hey, kid!”
Boog replied, “Yes, sir, Mr. Berra.”
He laughed about striking out on three pitches, adding, “If they’d thrown one underground, I’d have swung at it.”
Powell hit a sharp single up the middle the next day for the first of 1,776 hits.
“It was a bullet up the middle,” he said. “I still got the ball somewhere.”
Powell said moving to Key West set him up for success.
His father — who also had 90 fights as a boxer — remarried and sold cars for Harold Bevis in Lakeland. “Red” moved the family to Key West when Bevis made him a significant offer to join his new dealership here.
“I loved it,” Powell said. “I was looking forward to getting in the water, and I loved to fish. A lot of that came from my mother because she took me and my brother, Charlie, fishing all the time before she passed. We went to the Withlacoochee River, and we had some spots over around Dade City.”
He took to fishing in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico upon arriving in 1957.
The Conchs beat Avon Park, 1-0, for the state title in Powell’s junior year and topped Milton, 3-2, in his senior season.
“We beat Bill Freehan’s team from St. Petersburg (Bishop Barry High),” said Powell of the Detroit Tigers All-Star catcher he would play against for more than a decade in the majors. “Me and Bill got into a collision at home plate (in a post-season game).”
Still, Powell said he didn’t do well in the tournament his senior year, and pro scouts lost interest in signing him in an era before a formal draft existed. Everyone was free to sign with any team.
“Only the Orioles and Cardinals were left,” said Powell, adding that Baltimore offered a $25,000 signing bonus, topping St. Louis by $5,000. “If I’d had any kind of a state tournament, I’d have gotten $100,000.”
That was the bonus high standard then.
He credits his Conchs baseball experience with providing him the know-how to succeed for 16 seasons in the majors.
“The Key West guys were never very big,” said Powell. “There weren’t too many power hitters down here. But they could play baseball, and were baseball fanatics. (Coach) Bill Cates helped me a lot. I learned more baseball down here than I ever would have in Lakeland. And I was an unusual thing — a big guy.”
His step-brother, Carl Taylor, also made it to the majors as an infielder, outfielder and catcher, 1968-73. His brother Charles, two years younger, played two years in the Baltimore farm system.
However, Big John was initially shunned upon showing up at Wickers Field looking to make a summer league team.
“I remember the first time we came down here in the summer of ’57,” said Powell. “The George Mira Football Field is now where Wickers was. They had a league down here called the Prep League, and my dad told the guys here, ‘I’ve got a couple boys that are pretty good.’ They said, ‘Ahh, we don’t have time or room for them.’ Just like that.
“So, we were out there one night and the K.T. Volkswagen team said one of their players didn’t show up. They said, ‘C’mon, we’ll take a look.’ George Mira was pitching and I took him … I hit one into the light towers off of George Mira (a future Miami University All-America and NFL quarterback), and nobody ever hit George Mira. He was throwin’ 100 (mph) in those days. All of a sudden, we are the most popular people in Key West: ‘We saw him first!’ ‘No, we saw him first. You can’t have him.’ They also took my two brothers.”
They had to see his prodigious power to believe in John Wesley Powell.
Musial, who remains the greatest player to ever suit up in St. Louis, believed in him without ever seeing him swing a bat.
And, most importantly, at the instant his hero flattered him, the slugger who would be known as “Boog” began believing in himself.